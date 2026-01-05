D.C. United Signs Romanian International Louis Munteanu from CFR Cluj as a Designated Player

Published on January 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has signed Romanian International forward Louis Munteanu from CFR Cluj in the Romanian first division on a permanent transfer. Munteanu will join the Black-and-Red as a Designated Player pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). D.C. United has signed Munteanu to a three-and-a-half-year contract through the 2028-29 season with a club option for 2029-30.

"Louis is a dynamic young forward whose finishing ability and versatility make him an excellent compliment to our current attacking group," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "His movement off the ball, tireless work rate, ability to create space, and instinctive finishing in the final third add another dimension to our attack. Winning the Golden Boot in the SuperLiga in his first season with CFR Cluj is a testament to Louis' work ethic and natural goal-scoring ability. This coupled with his European experience at such a young age, set him apart from other players, which is why we were determined to bring him to the club. We are excited to welcome him to the District."

Munteanu, 23, joins D.C. United after spending two seasons with CFR Cluj. He joined the club on July 31, 2024, from Italian side ACF Fiorentina and made his debut just days later on Aug. 4, 2024. The following match, Munteanu would score a brace in a 3-0 league win against AFC Unirea 04 Slobozia. This marked the start of an impressive run that saw the forward score five goals with one assist in his first eight league matches with CFR Cluj.

In his first season with the Romanian club, Munteanu won the SuperLiga Golden Boot with 23 league goals and played a key role in the club's Romanian Cup Championship, scoring a goal and adding an assist in a 3-2 win over FC Hermannstadt in the final. Across two seasons with CFR Cluj, Munteanu made 63 appearances across all competitions, scoring 28 goals and recording nine assists, while featuring in both the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Prior to joining CFR Cluj, Munteanu spent two seasons with Fiorentina's Primavera side, featuring for the U-19 squad. He joined the Italian club on Sept. 24, 2020, and would make 40 appearances, scoring 13 goals and adding four assists on his way to winning the Coppa Italia Primavera and the Supercoppa Primavera in 2021. After two successful seasons, the forward would return to his boyhood club FCV Farul Constanta in 2022 on loan. In his first season back, Munteanu played a vital role in securing the Romanian league Championship with 16 goal contributions (10 goals and six assists). He would spend another season on loan in 2023, where he surpassed his goals and assist marks, netting 12 goals and adding five assists for FCV Farul Constanta.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining D.C. United. Washington is an amazing city, and this move means a lot to me. MLS is a new and ambitious challenge, and I am fully committed to giving everything I have to help this club succeed next season," said Louis Munteanu. "With the World Cup coming to North America, there will be even greater attention on American soccer, and I want to be part of that moment. The talks with Head Coach René Weiler and Sporting Director Dr. Erkut Sogut made it clear to me that something special is being bult here. I am proud to be part of this project."

The Romanian native started his career at the Academia Hagi before joining FCV Farul Constanta's Academy at the end of 2018. He would feature for FCV Farul Constanta U-19 side before being called up to the senior team and making his professional debut on Oct. 27, 2019, at the age of 17. Munteanu would score his first professional goal the following match in a 3-0 league win against AFC Chindia Targoviste on Nov. 1, 2019. After an impressive season with FCV Farul Constanta, the forward would join Italian side Fiorentina in 2020.

Munteanu has represented the Romanian youth national team since 2018, featuring for the U-16, U-17, U-18, U-20, and U-21 teams. He made his senior debut on Oct. 11, 2023, in a 0-0 European Qualifier draw against Belarus. The forward recently scored his first goal for his country in 2-1 international friendly win against Moldova on Oct. 9, 2025. In total, Munteanu has two goals in four caps for the Romanian senior national team.

Louis Munteanu

Position: Forward

Birthplace: Vaslui, Romania

Country: Romania

Birthday: June 16, 2002

Age: 23

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 170 lbs.

Status: Designated Player

Transaction: D.C. United has signed Romanian International forward Louis Munteanu from CFR Cluj in the Romanian first division on a permanent transfer. Munteanu will join the Black-and-Red as a Designated Player pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). D.C. United has signed Munteanu to a three-and-a-half-year deal through the 2028-29 season with a club option for 2029-30.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.