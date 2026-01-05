FC Dallas Signs Jaidyn Contreras, Kaka Scabin, Slade Starnes and Caleb Swann to Homegrown Deals

Published on January 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - On its annual Homegrown Day, FC Dallas announced the signings of FC Dallas Academy alums Jaidyn Contreras, Kaka Scabin, Slade Starnes and Caleb Swann to Homegrown contracts. With these additions, Dallas extends its league-leading total to 48 Homegrown signings.

Contreras joined the FC Dallas Academy in 2022 after relocating to Frisco from the Houston area. He made his professional debut with North Texas SC on July 27, 2024, becoming the 24th FC Dallas Academy player to appear in MLS NEXT Pro for NTSC. He logged 26 appearances, two goals and two assists during the 2025 season. Contreras won the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup and the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Invitational with North Texas SC.

Internationally, Contreras earned two call-ups to the U.S. U-18 Men's National Team in 2025, scoring twice and winning the 2025 UEFA Friendship Cup in June. He received his first U.S. U-19 call-up in October. Most recently, he earned his first call-up to the Honduras' U-19 Men's National Team and competed in the UNCAF FIFA Forward U-19 tournament.

Scabin began his playing career in Brazil and later joined the Inter Miami Academy, where he helped the club win the 2022 U-15 MLS NEXT Cup at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. He joined the FC Dallas Academy later that year and signed his first professional contract with North Texas on July 19, 2024. Scabin made his professional debut on Sept. 29, 2024.

Starnes transferred to SMU for his senior season in 2025 and captained the Mustangs to their first ACC championship. He earned tournament MVP honors and received United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-American recognition. He was also named a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist.

Before joining SMU, Starnes played three seasons at Furman University, where he appeared in 45 matches and recorded six goals and seven assists. He earned Second Team All-Southern Conference and First Team All-Southern Conference honors and served as team captain during his junior year.

Swann joined the FC Dallas Academy in 2022 after winning the U-15 Dallas Cup with Solar Soccer Club. He signed his first professional contract with North Texas SC on Dec. 20, 2024. During his first professional season in 2025, Swann became the sixth player in club history to appear in every regular-season match. In 1,711 minutes, he scored two goals, completed 82% of his passes and helped North Texas win the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Invitational.

FC Dallas has 35 players under contract for the 2026 season:

Goalkeepers (2): Michael Collodi, Maarten Paes

Defenders (14): Lalas Abubakar, Álvaro, Sebastien Ibeagha, Geovane Jesus, Herman Johansson, Bernard Kamungo, Malachi Molina, Shaq Moore, Enzo Newman, Nolan Norris, Kaka Scabin, Slade Starnes, Joshua Torquato, Osaze Urhoghide

Midfielders (9): Ran Binyamin, Christian Cappis, Patrickson Delgado, Diego Garcia, Kaick, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Paxton Pomykal, Ramiro, Caleb Swann

Forwards (10): Daniel Baran, Jaidyn Contreras, Logan Farrington, Deedson, Anderson Julio, Ricardo Louis, Petar Musa, Enes Sali, Sam Sarver, Nicholas Simmonds

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Name: Jaidyn Contreras

Pronunciation: jay-den con-TRARE-us

Connect with Jaidyn: Instagram

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: Sept. 26, 2007 (18)

Birthplace: Houston, Texas

Nationality: American, Mexican and Honduran

Height: 6-0

Weight: 138 lbs.

Last Club: North Texas SC

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas signs Jaidyn Contreras to a Homegrown deal through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2029.

Name: Kaka Scabin

Preferred Name: Kaka

Pronunciation: KAH-kah SKAH-bean

Connect with Kaka: Instagram

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: Jan. 3, 2007 (19)

Birthplace: São Paulo, Brazil

Nationality: Brazilian, American and Italian

Height: 6-2

Weight: 170 lbs.

Last Club: North Texas SC

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas signs Kaka Scabin to a Homegrown deal through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2029.

Name: Slade Starnes

Pronunciation: slayd stARNZ

Connect with Starnes: X | Instagram

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: Oct. 10, 2003 (22)

Birthplace: Dallas, Texas

Nationality: American

Height: 6-3

Weight: 185 lbs.

Last Club: SMU

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas signs Slade Starnes to a Homegrown deal through June, 2027 with options for 2027-28 and 2028-29.

Name: Caleb Swann

Pronunciation: KAY-lub Swan

Connect with Swann: X | Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: Feb. 4, 2007 (18)

Birthplace: Dallas, Texas

Nationality: American and Colombian

Height: 5-7

Weight: 170 lbs.

Last Club: North Texas SC

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas signs Caleb Swann to a Homegrown deal through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2029.







