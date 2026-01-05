Austin FC Signs Owen Wolff to New Multi-Year U22 Initiative Contract

Published on January 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club signed midfielder Owen Wolff to a new contract which moves him into a U22 Initiative roster slot. Wolff's new contract is guaranteed through June 2030.

"I have learned and experienced so much during my time in Austin so far, both as a young player and a person," said Wolff. "I'm excited to commit once again to the Club and to the city, and I'm confident we can achieve big things."

In 2025, Wolff was named to the MLS 22 Under 22 List for the third consecutive year, making a jump to fourth spot on the annual list of the league's best young players. He was Austin FC's Offensive Player of the Year, leading the team in goal contributions across all competitions with seven (7) goals and 12 assists (both career single-season bests).

Six (6) of those goals were match-winners, setting a new Club record for the most game-winning goal contributions in a single season. Wolff was voted to the MLS Team of the Matchday a team-high five (5) times throughout the year.

Wolff became Austin FC's first Homegrown signing in September 2021 at age 16 and was the first Homegrown player to appear in a match for the Verde & Black in the team's 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on November 3, 2021. He has since gone on to tally 137 appearances for the Club.

As a youth international, Wolff competed with the U.S. at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in June 2023, starting all five (5) of the team's matches and contributing to three (3) goals as the U.S. reached the tournament quarterfinals.

MLS launched the U22 Initiative in 2021, a roster mechanism designed to make it easier for clubs to acquire and retain top young players. Wolff's new U22 Initiative contract means his salary will count against the Club's salary budget cap at a reduced rate, and he now occupies a Senior roster slot.

Transaction: Austin FC signs midfielder Owen Wolff to a new U22 Initiative contract guaranteed through June 2030.

Current Austin FC Roster (25)

Goalkeepers (2): Damian Las, Brad Stuver

Defenders (10): Jon Bell, Guilherme Biro, Mikkel Desler, Mateja Djordjević, Jon Gallagher, Brendan Hines-Ike, Žan Kolmanič, Joseph Rosales, Oleksandr Svatok, Riley Thomas

Midfielders (7): Micah Burton, Nico Dubersarsky, Dani Pereira, Besard Sabovic, Ilie Sánchez, Ervin Torres, Owen Wolff

Forwards/Wingers (6): CJ Fodrey, Jayden Nelson, Jáder Obrian, Robert Taylor, Myrto Uzuni, Brandon Vazquez







