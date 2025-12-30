CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Ivan Losenko on Loan from Shakhtar Donetsk

Published on December 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Tuesday that the Club has acquired midfielder Ivan Losenko on loan from FC Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine). The one-year loan includes renewal options through June, 2027, and for the 2027-28 campaign, with a permanent transfer option available once the renewal options have been exhausted.

Shakhtar Donetsk will retain a buy-back clause for the player in exchange for an undisclosed fee.

"We're pleased to make Ivan's acquisition," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo. "He's a young player with a strong technical ability and a good vision of the game, particularly in his ability to play the ball out from the back and between the lines. In addition to his playing attributes, his personality should allow him to quickly integrate into our group."

A native of Bilozerske, in the Donetsk Oblast region of Ukraine, Losenko is a product of the Shakhtar Donetsk Academy. Most recently, he played for FC Kudrivka in the Ukrainian Premier League after being loaned out by Shakhtar Donetsk at the beginning of August 2025. With Kudrivka, Losenko played 12 games (including 11 as a starter) for a total of 942 minutes played.

Following a loan from Shakhtar Donetsk's U19 team in July 2024, Losenko made his professional debut with Ukrainian Premier League club Ingulets Petrove on October 20, 2024. He scored his first professional goal in his third game in mid-November.

On the international stage, Losenko has represented Ukraine as a member of the U16, U19, and U21 national teams. He made his international debut with Ukraine's U21 team in a friendly match against Germany U21 on Sept. 8, 2023.

Transaction: CF Montréal has acquired midfielder Ivan Losenko on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk. The transaction, initially for one year, includes renewal options for the 2027 season (sprint season) and the 2027-2028 campaign.

IVAN LOSENKO

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'1

Weight: 155 lbs

Birthdate: July 24, 2004

Birthplace: Bilozerske, Donetsk Oblast (Ukraine)

