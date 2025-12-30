San Diego FC Receives $50,000 in 2026 GAM from Charlotte FC

Published on December 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has received $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Charlotte FC in exchange for the Right of First Refusal to midfielder Luca De La Torre.

De La Torre joined SDFC as part of the Club's inaugural season roster on loan from LALIGA side RC Celta de Vigo. This year, De La Torre made 37 appearances (26 starts) and registered five goals and one assist across all competitions for SDFC. The club declined his contract option as part of its year-end roster decisions following the conclusion of the 2025 MLS season on Dec. 9.

Transaction: SDFC receives $50,000 in 2026 GAM from Charlotte FC in exchange for the Right of First Refusal to midfielder Luca De La Torre.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.