Sporting KC Acquires Defender Justin Reynolds from Chicago Fire

Published on December 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has acquired defender Justin Reynolds from Chicago Fire FC in exchange for Sporting's natural third round selection in the 2028 MLS SuperDraft and up to $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance-based incentives are achieved. Chicago retains a sell-on percentage for any future transfer of Reynolds.

Reynolds - a versatile defender that primarily plays right back - has made 76 professional appearances while representing the Chicago Fire at both the MLS and MLS NEXT Pro level, while he also had a stint on loan with Chicago's partner club, FC Lugano, in the Swiss Super League.

The Chicago native appeared 14 times for the Fire's first team - including 12 in MLS action - while also playing in 62 matches for Chicago Fire II in MLS NEXT Pro, tallying three goals and six assists. Reynolds signed with Chicago as a Homegrown Player ahead of the 2023 season after impressing with Fire II in 2022.

Reynolds joined FC Lugano in Switzerland for a two-month loan in March of 2024, making his lone appearance for the club on the final day of the Swiss Super League season. Upon returning to Chicago, he made his MLS debut as a late substitute against Inter Miami on July 20, 2024 before earning his first start two months later against Toronto FC on Sept. 28, 2024.

The 21-year-old scored his first senior goal for Chicago earlier in 2025, tallying the game-winning goal in a wild 5-3 victory over eventual MLS Cup champions Inter Miami at Chase Stadium on Sept. 30, 2025.

Reynolds, whose older brother Andre Reynolds II was also a Homegrown Player for Chicago, developed in the Fire Academy and was a key part of the team that won the inaugural MLS NEXT U-19 Championship in 2021. He has previously represented the United States at the Under-15 and Under-19 levels.

With the addition of Reynolds, Sporting now has 17 players under contract for the 2026 season. For a full list of the club's offseason roster moves, visit sportingkc.com/transactions.

Goalkeepers (4): Stefan Cleveland, Jack Kortkamp, John Pulskamp, Ryan Schewe

Defenders (3): Ian James, Jansen Miller, Justin Reynolds

Midfielders (6): Kwaku Agyabeng, Jacob Bartlett, Zorhan Bassong, Jake Davis, Manu Garcia, Cielo Tschantret

Forwards (4): Stephen Afrifa, Dejan Joveljic, Daniel Salloi, Shapi SuleymanovTransaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) acquires defender Justin Reynolds from Chicago Fire FC (MLS) in exchange for Sporting's natural third round selection in the 2028 MLS SuperDraft and up to $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance-based incentives are achieved, while Chicago retains a sell-on percentage for any future transfer of Reynolds.

VITALS

Justin Reynolds

Position: Defender

Birthdate: 8/4/2004 (21 years old)

Height: 5-9

Weight: 165 lbs.

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Birthplace: Chicago, IL

Citizenship: USA

Instagram: @jreynolds.13







