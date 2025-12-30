Philadelphia Union Acquire Defender Finn Sundstrom from D.C. United

Published on December 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has acquired Finn Sundstrom via transfer from North Carolina FC. Sundstrom is under contract through 2028 with club options for 2029 and 2030. In order to complete the transaction, the Union acquired Sundstrom's rights from D.C. United in exchange for the club's natural first-round selection in the 2028 MLS SuperDraft after D.C. selected the player off Waivers.

"Finn is a young versatile defender who aligns well with our playing philosophy," said Philadelphia Union Head Coach, Bradley Carnell. "At just 19 years old, he has demonstrated the toughness and mentality we value at the Union, as well as the ability to adapt to different styles of play. We look forward to continuing his development."

Sundstrom, 19, joins the Union after spending two seasons with USL Championship side North Carolina FC. He made his professional debut on September 8, 2024, against Oakland Roots SC and enjoyed a breakout 2025 campaign, making 33 appearances across all competitions, including two in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Across those matches, Sundstrom helped NCFC record nine shutouts. His performances earned him North Carolina FC Player of the Month honors in September, as well as a nomination for the USL Championship Young Player of the Year award.

During the 2025 USL Championship regular season, Sundstrom led North Carolina FC in blocks with 28 and ranked second on the team in clearances (111), tackles (38), and passes attempted (1,014), while maintaining an 81.7 percent pass completion rate. Internationally, Sundstrom received his first call-up to a U.S. Youth National Team camp, joining the U-20s in August. Sundstrom joined the NCFC Academy at age 11 and progressed through every level from the U-12s to the U-19s.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia acquire defender Finn Sundstrom from D.C. United in exchange for a first round pick in the 2028 MLS SuperDtaft on December 30, 2025.

Name: Finn Sundstrom

Position: Defender

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 170 lbs.

Born: November 19, 2006

Citizenship: United States







