FC Dallas Signs Swedish International Herman Johansson from Mjällby AIF

Published on December 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has acquired Swedish international Herman Johansson via transfer from Mjällby AIF (MAIF). He signed a contract through 2028-29 with a club option for 2029-2030. Johansson will occupy an international roster slot, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate.

"I felt immediately, when I met with Eric Quill and Andre Zanotta, that everything was top-level," Herman Johansson said. "They seemed very competitive and driven to win, and that's how I feel as well. I think we made a strong connection, and I wanted to be part of this journey. I want to give the FC Dallas faithful some great moments on the pitch and show all of my passion and joy on the field."

Johansson joined Mjällby in Dec. 2020, and made his club debut Aug. 1, 2021. In 2025, he scored seven goals and led the team with eight assists. The 28-year-old helped MAIF capture its first Allsvenskan championship finishing first in the table with 75 points. During his five seasons with Mjällby (2021-25), Johansson recorded 136 appearances, 17 goals and 15 assists across all competitions.

"We're excited to welcome Herman to FC Dallas," FC Dallas Chief Soccer Officer Andre Zanotta said. "His ability on both sides of the ball was on full display during Mjällby AIF's historic championship season and with the Swedish national team. We're excited to see his impact on FC Dallas this season."

Prior to Mjällby, Johansson spent the 2020 season with Sandvikens IF in Ettan Norra, the third tier of Swedish soccer. He made his club debut June 14, 2020. Johansson totaled 25 appearances, nine goals and two assists with the club.

Johansson began his professional career with Friska Viljor FC Academy before earning promotion to the senior team in 2015.

Internationally, Johansson made his senior debut for Sweden on Nov. 18, 2025, against Slovenia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Following today's announcement, FC Dallas has 29 players under contract for the 2025 season:

Goalkeepers (2): Michael Collodi, Maarten Paes

Defenders (12): Lalas Abubakar, Álvaro, Sebastien Ibeagha, Geovane Jesus, Herman Johansson, Bernard Kamungo, Malachi Molina, Shaq Moore, Enzo Newman, Nolan Norris, Joshua Torquato, Osaze Urhoghide

Midfielders (8): Ran Binyamin, Christian Cappis, Patrickson Delgado, Diego Garcia, Kaick, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Paxton Pomykal, Ramiro

Forwards (7): Daniel Baran, Logan Farrington, Deedson, Anderson Julio, Petar Musa, Enes Sali, Sam Sarver

TRANSACTION DETAILS:

Full Name: Herman Nils Johansson

Pronunciation: HEHR-man YOU-wahn-suhn

Position: Defender/Midfielder

Date of Birth: Oct. 16, 1997 (28)

Birthplace: Örnsköldsvik, Sweden

Nationality: Swedish

Height: 6'3"

Last Club: Mjällby AIF

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas acquires Herman Johansson via transfer from Mjällby AIF, signing him to a contract through 2028-29 with a club option for 2029-2030.







