Charlotte FC Acquire USMNT Midfielder Luca de la Torre from Celta de Vigo

Published on December 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC announced today the Club has acquired United States Men's National Team midfielder Luca de la Torre from Celta de Vigo for an undisclosed transfer fee with a contract through June 30, 2029 with a Club option for the 2029-30 season. Charlotte FC acquired his First Right of Refusal from San Diego FC for $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money.

"Luca is entering the prime of his career and will bolster our midfield as he brings technical ability, experience from a top league in the world, and a knowledge and understanding of Major League Soccer," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "He compliments the existing players we have in our squad as he is a versatile central midfielder who connects play and excels in progressing the ball. We want to continue to be a destination for USMNT players and Luca is another who is looking forward to playing in the Queen City."

De la Torre, 27, just finished his first season in MLS and helped San Diego FC to a historic inaugural season. He tallied five goals and two assists in 37 matches played across all competitions.

While he was competing with San Diego, he earned a call up to the USMNT for their 2025 Gold Cup runner-up finish. The San Diego, California native played a key role for the USMNT having started all six matches and recorded 431 of the possible 540 minutes. He's played 32 matches for the national team since debuting in 2018.

Prior to de la Torre's loan spell at San Diego, he spent two-plus seasons with Celta de Vigo in Spain's first division, La Liga. The USMNT midfielder totaled four goals and nine assists in 67 matches played, including two goals and an assist during Celta's 2024 quarterfinals appearance in the Copa del Rey.

De la Torre joined Celta after two seasons with Heracles Almelo, a first division Dutch squad. He amassed 69 matches played with two goals and five assists.

De la Torre began his soccer journey with the Nomads Youth Soccer Club and San Diego Surf before joining Fulham's Youth Academy in 2013. He spent four seasons in Fulham's academy system before making his English Championship debut in October 2017 alongside fellow Charlotte FC player Tim Ream.

TRANSACTION: Charlotte FC acquired United States Men's National team midfielder Luca de la Torre from FC Celta de Vigo for an undisclosed transfer fee. De la Torre is signed through June 30, 2029 with a club option for the 2029-30 season.

Name: Luca de la Torre

Position: Midfield

Height: 5'9"

Date of Birth: May 23, 1998

Age: 27

Birthplace: San Diego, Calif.

Last Club: Celta de Vigo

How Acquired: Transfer







