D.C. United Acquires 2028 MLS SuperDraft First Round Selection from the Philadelphia Union

Published on December 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dec. 30, 2025) - D.C. United announced today that they have acquired the Philadelphia Union's natural first-round selection in the 2028 MLS SuperDraft in exchange for the rights to defender Finn Sundstrom after D.C. United claimed Sundstrom off waivers.

