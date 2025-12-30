D.C. United Acquires 2028 MLS SuperDraft First Round Selection from the Philadelphia Union
Published on December 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dec. 30, 2025) - D.C. United announced today that they have acquired the Philadelphia Union's natural first-round selection in the 2028 MLS SuperDraft in exchange for the rights to defender Finn Sundstrom after D.C. United claimed Sundstrom off waivers.
