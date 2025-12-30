Chicago Fire FC Trades Homegrown Defender Justin Reynolds to Sporting Kansas City

Published on December 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired the natural 2028 MLS SuperDraft third round pick from Sporting Kansas City and up to $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance-based incentives are met, in exchange for Homegrown defender Justin Reynolds. Additionally, in the event that Sporting KC permanently transfers Reynolds to a professional club outside of MLS, the Fire will retain a percentage of the transfer fee.

"Justin has represented his hometown admirably during his time with the Chicago Fire Academy, second team and first team," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "We thank him for his contributions to the Club and look forward to seeing him continue to grow and develop as a player and person."

Reynolds, 21, joined the Chicago Fire FC First Team roster with a Homegrown contract on Jan. 1, 2023. The Chicago native became the 24th Homegrown Player in Club history and the 10th to sign with the Fire since January 2020. Prior to becoming a member of the First Team, Reynolds was part of the Chicago Fire FC II squad that competed in the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season in 2022 and was a member of the Chicago Fire FC U-19 Academy team that won the inaugural MLS NEXT Championship in 2021. His lone goal with the Club came in game-winning fashion against Inter Miami CF on Sept. 30, 2025, clinching the Fire's first postseason appearance since 2017.

In March 2024, Reynolds joined Chicago's sister club, FC Lugano, on loan for the remainder of the 2023-24 Swiss Super League Season. At the international level, Reynolds has represented the U.S. Men's Youth National Team at the U-19 and U-15 age levels.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC has acquired the natural 2028 MLS SuperDraft third round pick from Sporting Kansas City and up to $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance-based incentives are met, in exchange for Homegrown defender Justin Reynolds.

Name: Justin Reynolds

Position: Defender

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 165 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 4, 2004

Hometown: Chicago

Birthplace: Chicago

Citizenship: USA







Major League Soccer Stories from December 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.