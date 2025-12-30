D.C. United Signs Japanese Defender Keisuke Kurokawa from Gamba Osaka

Published on December 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has signed defender Keisuke Kurokawa from Gamba Osaka in the J1 League, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The Black-and-Red has signed Kurokawa to a three-year contract through the 2028-29 season with an option for 2029-30.

"Keisuke is a dynamic left back with excellent defensive awareness who creates chances in the final third, adding another attacking threat," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "His ability to push forward and high work rate align perfectly with the identity we are building at the club. He will be an excellent addition as we continue to bolster the squad ahead of the 2026 season."

Kurokawa, 28, joins the Black-and-Red after spending the past five seasons in the J1 League with Gamba Osaka. This past 2025 season, he created 33 chances while scoring three goals and adding two assists in 44 appearances. He ranked second on the team in crosses with 106 and made 30 successful dribbles. Defensively, Kurokawa won 122 duels and made 139 recoveries.

The defender signed with Gamba Osaka on February 1, 2020, after finishing four years at Kansai University in Osaka, Japan. Kurokawa made his professional debut on April 24, 2019, in a 4-1 win over Júbilo Iwata in the J.League Cup, notching his first assist for the club. He would make his league debut shortly thereafter on May 11, 2019. Kurokawa added goal contributions to his skillset, becoming a threat in the final third. He scored his first goal for Gamba Osaka on April 2, 2022 in a 3-1 league win over Nagoya Grampus. Across five seasons with Gamba Osaka, Kurokawa made 199 appearances, scoring seven goals and recording 10 assists in all competitions.

Keisuke Kurokawa

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Akashi, Hyogo

Country: Japan

Birthday: April 13, 1997

Age: 28

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 154 lbs.

Status: International

Transaction: D.C. United has signed defender Keisuke Kurokawa from Gamba Osaka in the J1 League, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The Black-and-Red has signed Kurokawa to a three-year contract through the 2028-29 season with an option for 2029-30.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.