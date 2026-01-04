D.C. United Signs Former Houston Dynamo FC Forward Gabriel Segal

Published on January 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has signed former Houston Dynamo FC forward Gabriel Segal after selecting him in Stage 2 of the 2025 Re-Entry Draft. Segal has signed a one-and-a-half-year contract through June 2027 with options for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons.

"Gabriel is talented young forward, having played three seasons in Major League Soccer and representing the United States Youth National Team" stated Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "He gives our team additional depth as we continue to solidify the roster for the 2026 campaign, and we look forward to his continued development with the Black-and-Red."

Segal, 24, joins the Black-and-Red after spending the past two seasons with Houston Dynamo FC. He joined Houston on Feb. 16, 2024, after being acquired from New York City FC via trade. Segal would make his debut for the Dynamo the following week on Feb. 20, 2024, in the first round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup coming on as a 73rd minute substitute. Over two seasons, Segal made 33 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and recording one assist in 749 minutes played.

Prior to joining Houston, Segal played one season with New York City FC in 2023, after the club claimed him off waivers. Segal made his MLS debut on April 1, 2023, starting for NYCFC in a 1-1 draw against the New England Revolution. He scored his first MLS goal on May 17, 2023, netting an 89th minute equalizer to secure a 1-1 draw against Orlando City SC. In one season with New York City, Segal made 13 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals.

The Bethesda, Maryland native played collegiately at Stanford University from 2019 to 2021, helping the Cardinals win the 2020 Pac-12 Championship. He made 54 appearances across three seasons, scoring 14 goals and adding five assists. Segal was a guest player for D.C. United's academy and began his professional career with Loudoun United FC, making one appearance in the 2019 USL Championship in a 2-1 win over Atlanta United 2 on June 28, 2019. He later moved to Germany in the summer of 2022 to sign with FC Köln where he featured for FC Köln II side. There he made 12 appearances and recorded one assist before coming to MLS with NYCFC. Segal has represented the United States Youth National Team at the U-16 and U-18 levels.

Gabriel Segal

Position: Forward

Birthplace: Bethesda, Maryland

Country: United States of America

Birthdate: May 17, 2001

Age: 24

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 181 lbs.

Status: Domestic

Transaction: D.C. United has signed former Houston Dynamo FC forward Gabriel Segal after selecting him in Stage 2 of the 2025 Re-Entry Draft. Segal has signed a one-and-a-half-year contract through June 2027 with options for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.