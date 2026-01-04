Inter Miami CF Signs 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair through the conclusion of the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season with an option for the 2027 sprint season (June 2027). The 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year joins the Club to strengthen the squad's goalkeeping unit while bringing top-level experience and proven quality

St. Clair, 28, joins Inter Miami following a standout season with Minnesota United, where he was recognized as the 2025 Goalkeeper of the Year and guided the Loons to their second consecutive Western Conference semifinal (2024, 2025). The two-time MLS All-Star (2022, 2025) and All-Star MVP (2022) shot stopper has consistently performed at an elite level, providing valuable experience and a winning pedigree.

The Ontario, Canada native, started his career in different semiprofessional leagues and teams from his region before joining the University of Maryland in 2015. He went on to guard the Maryland Terrapins' goal for four seasons before being selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2019 MLS Superdraft by Minnesota United.

Following his selection, St. Clair spent time on loan with Minnesota's affiliate club Forward Madison FC of USL League One, and later with San Antonio FC of the USL Championship. During the 2020 season, he was recalled by Minnesota, appearing in the final 13 regular-season matches and three MLS Cup Playoffs contests, conceding 15 goals while recording eight clean sheets

From that point on, St. Clair's career trajectory continued to rise as he established himself as Minnesota's undisputed starting goalkeeper. In 2022, he earned his first MLS All-Star selection and was named MVP of the All-Star Game. During the 2025 season, St. Clair reached the pinnacle of his performance, earning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors. The Canadian international led the league with a 77.93 percent save percentage, while also recording the most saves (113) and clean sheets (10) across 30 regular-season appearances. He was the only goalkeeper in 2025 to post a goals-against average of 1.00 while maintaining a save percentage above 75 percent.

His consistent and standout performances with Minnesota earned him his first call-up to the Canadian national team in 2021. St. Clair made his debut in a Concacaf World Cup Qualifying match, keeping a clean sheet in a 7-0 victory over Aruba. To date, he has made 18 appearances for Canada's senior national team and is expected to play a key role ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Now, St. Clair joins Inter Miami CF as a free agent following his tenure with Minnesota United. The experienced goalkeeper reinforces the Club's goalkeeping group and will remain under contract through June 2026.

