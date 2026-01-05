Vancouver Whitecaps FC Transfer Ali Ahmed to English Side Norwich City FC

Published on January 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Sunday that the club has transferred winger Ali Ahmed to English Championship side Norwich City FC. As part of the agreement, Whitecaps FC will retain a sell-on percentage if Ahmed is transferred in the future.

"After several European clubs expressed interest in Ali last summer and clubs approached us again recently, we continued to have open and honest discussions with Ali and his representatives. Once Ali made it clear that he wanted a new experience outside of MLS and a contract extension would not be possible, we had to act in order to secure a transfer fee that would give us the flexibility to invest in the squad as we build for 2026 and beyond," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "Ali first joined us as a player who was seeking his opportunity outside the traditional pathway, and we are pleased that these years have been successful for both him and the club. We were able to develop Ali into a regular starter for the Canadian national team, as well as a player who consistently helped us in important matches. We are thankful to Ali for his time at the club and wish him all the best."

After a two-month training stint in the Whitecaps FC development system in late 2019, the Toronto, Ontario native returned to Vancouver in March 2021 to join the Whitecaps FC Development Squad. He signed his first professional contract with Whitecaps FC 2 in MLS NEXT Pro in March 2022, earned an MLS contract in November 2022, and has since made 102 appearances across all competitions, recording eight goals and 16 assists.

Ahmed helped Vancouver capture three consecutive TELUS Canadian Championship titles in 2023, 2024, and 2025, earning the George Gross Memorial Trophy as the tournament's most valuable player. He was also a key contributor in the club's runs to the finals of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup.

During his tenure with Whitecaps FC, Ahmed made his debut for Canada's men's national team in June 2023 at the Concacaf Gold Cup and has since recorded 22 international appearances.

