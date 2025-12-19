Whitecaps FC Select Four Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft
Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC selected midfielder Zach Ramsey (17th overall), forward Daniel Lugo (29th overall), forward Yeider Zuluaga (59th overall), and midfielder Connor Lofy (89th overall) in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft on Thursday.
Midfielder Zach Ramsey
41 appearances, 26 starts, 10 goals, 10 assists in two seasons at University of Washington
14 appearances, three starts, two goals, five assists with USL League Two side Ballard FC in 2025
Scored first goal in 2025 College Cup final to help Washington claim first national title in program history
Named Most Outstanding Offensive Player at 2025 College Cup
Named team MVP at Mount Si High School and was a KingCo First Team selection Ramsey, 20, was selected in the first round with the 17th overall selection. The native of Redmond, Washington played two seasons at the University of Washington. In his freshman season, the midfielder made three starts and 17 appearances, tallying two goals as well as two assists. For his efforts, he received Big Ten All-Freshmen honours. This past season, Ramsey started 23 of his 24 appearances and added 20 goal contributions (10 goals, 10 assists) as he helped the Huskies claim their first national title in program history by winning the 2025 College Cup final with a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over NC State. Ramsey scored the first goal in the match and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Offensive Player. He also received First Team All-Big Ten honours.
Ramsey also brings experience at the USL League Two level, having spent time this past year with Ballard FC. The midfielder was third on the team for assists with five and also added two goals of his own. Ramsey played in 14 matches and made three starts for Ballard across all competitions.
Before joining Washington, Ramsey played his club soccer for Eastside FC and played for Mount Si High School, where he was named team MVP, won Washington Gatorade Player of the Year, and was a KingCo First Team selection.
Zach Ramsey
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5-10
Weight: 160 pounds
Date of Birth: August 12, 2005 in Bellevue, Washington
Hometown: Redmond, Washington
Citizenship: United States
Status: Unsigned
University: University of Washington
Former Club: Ballard FC (USL League Two)
Youth Teams: Eastside FC, Mount Si High School
Forward Daniel Lugo
20 appearances, 19 starts, 14 goals, five assists at High Point University
2025 TDS Player of the Year finalist
10 appearances in two seasons at University of North Carolina
Played club soccer for Tampa Bay United in MLS NEXT
Named team MVP at Saint Petersburg Catholic High School Lugo, 20, was selected in the first round with the 29th overall selection. The native of Saint Petersburg, Florida played one season at High Point University. The forward had a standout year, as he recorded a team-leading 14 goals and five assists in 20 appearances and 19 starts. His performances earned him Big South Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Big South Conference Newcomer of the Year, Big South Conference First Team, Big South Conference Tournament MVP honours, and was a TDS Player of the Year finalist.
Lugo also spent two seasons at the University of North Carolina, where he played with current Whitecaps FC defender Tate Johnson. The forward made 10 appearances for UNC.
Before college, Lugo played club soccer for Tampa Bay United in MLS NEXT under coaches Brian Johnson, Tate Johnson's father, and former 'Caps player Blake Wagner. He was also named team MVP at Saint Petersburg Catholic High School.
Daniel Lugo
Position: Forward
Height: 6-02
Weight: 185 pounds
Date of Birth: May 17, 2005 in Cleveland, Ohio
Hometown: Saint Petersburg, Florida
Citizenship: United States
Status: Unsigned
Universities: High Point University, University of North Carolina
Former Club: Tampa Bay United (MLS NEXT)
Youth Team: Saint Petersburg Catholic High School
Forward Yeider Zuluaga
63 appearances, 47 starts, 17 goals, 15 assists in four seasons at Seattle University
2023 Second-Team All-WAC and 2022 WAC All-Freshman Team Zuluaga, 22, was selected in the second round with the 59th overall selection. The native of Cali, Colombia spent four seasons at Seattle University, starting 47 of his 63 appearances and adding 17 goals to go with 15 assists. Zuluaga earned 2023 Second-Team All-WAC and 2022 WAC All-Freshman Team honours during his time with Seattle.
In his youth, Zuluaga spent time with Dragons FC, Pacific Northwest, and had a stint in the Seattle Sounders FC Academy system.
Yeider Zuluaga
Position: Forward
Height: 6-00
Weight: 170 pounds
Date of Birth: February 18, 2003 in Valle de Cauca, Colombia
Hometown: Cali, Colombia
Citizenship: Colombia, United States green card
Status: Unsigned
University: Seattle University
Youth Teams: Dragons FC, Pacific Northwest, Seattle Sounders FC Academy
Midfielder Connor Lofy
45 appearances, 26 starts, four goals, two assists in three seasons at University of Washington
Helped Washington claim first national title in program history by winning 2025 College Cup final
Big Ten All-Tournament Team and CSC Academic All-District honours in 2025
Elite Club National League national champion with Crossfire Premier SC Lofy, 20, was selected in the third round with the 89th overall selection. The midfielder spent three seasons at the University of Washington alongside fellow 'Caps draftee Ramsey, helping Washington claim their first national title in program history by winning the 2025 College Cup final. In his redshirt freshman season, Lofy made two starts and 21 appearances. He then followed that up with 24 starts, four goals, and two assists in his 2025 sophomore season, where he received Big Ten All-Tournament Team and CSC Academic All-District honours.
Before joining Washington, Lofy played his club soccer for Crossfire Premier SC and was an Elite Club National League (ECNL) national champion as well as a two-time ECNL conference champion. During that time, he received ECNL All-American, two ECNL First Team All-Conference honours, and was named ECNL Player of the Year.
Connor Lofy
Position: Midfielder
Height: 6-00
Weight: 175 pounds
Date of Birth: February 6, 2005 in Seattle, Washington
Hometown: Kirkland, Washington
Citizenship: United States
Status: Unsigned
University: University of Washington
Youth Teams: Crossfire Premier SC, O'Dea High School
