FC Cincinnati Announce Team Awards for 2025: Honor Evander, Kévin Denkey and Pavel Bucha

Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

After a successful 2025, FC Cincinnati have announced the club's annual team award winners, as voted on by club technical staff. Recognized across four categories, three players were selected for awards this season.

Most Valuable Player - Evander

Golden Boot, presented by Allegiant - Evander

Defensive Player of the Year - Pavel Bucha

Humanitarian of the Year, presented by P&G - Kévin Denkey

Evander: Most Valuable Player & Golden Boot presented by Allegiant - In his debut season with The Orange and Blue, Evander led the team with 22 goals and earned himself the club's Golden Boot Award as well as being named team MVP. The Brazilian midfielder also earned an array of awards league-wide, including being named MLS All-Star Game Captain, a Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player finalist, and a member of the MLS Best XI.

Pavel Bucha: Defensive Player of the Year - FC Cincinnati's resident Iron Man was voted as the team's Defensive Player of the Year for 2025, at least in part for his stabilizing poise on the field for The Orange and Blue as well as being perhaps the most consistent contributor to the squad all season long.

In 33 MLS games this season, the Czech midfielder led the team in minutes played with 2,884 and assists with seven. Bucha also led all FC Cincinnati non-defenders in interceptions and tackles with 72 and finished fourth among all FCC players in blocks with 30.

"I think Pavel has been our best player all year," FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright said of Bucha back in July. "Pavel has been so consistent and such an important piece of what we do in the midfield. His engine, his ability on the ball, he continues to get better. This simplicity in how he goes about his work week, his game, integrating with the guys. He's been an incredible pro and a great example for a lot of our younger guys. He's been excellent for us."

Since his arrival in Cincinnati two seasons ago, Bucha has been a linchpin for FC Cincinnati success, appearing in 87 of a possible 90 matches the club has played in across all competitions including MLS league play, Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup. Bucha also led the team in distance covered in 2025, repeating his marathon man crown from 2024 with 372 kilometers (or 231 miles) ran.

Kévin Denkey: Humanitarian of the Year presented by Procter & Gamble - FC Cincinnati's record setting forward Kévin Denkey made a big impact on and off the field in his new home of Cincinnati, scoring 18 goals on the pitch while also making big strides in the community. Denkey was given the Humanitarian of the Year award, presented by Procter & Gamble, and was honored ahead of FCC's Decision Day match with CF Montréal for his work giving back to the Cincinnati community this year.

His largest charitable donation was inspired by a moment of on-field magic against Sporting Kansas City earlier this season - an acrobatic bicycle kick at TQL Stadium - prompting him to donate 150 bicycles to students at the Hays-Porter School, an elementary school in the West End neighborhood. The bicycles were a reward to students who had achieved perfect or near perfect attendance and/or Honor Roll performances and to encourage future performance in the classroom. Denkey, in conjunction with the FC Cincinnati Foundation, also provided helmets for each student.

In addition to the bike donation, Denkey also made several visits throughout the year to important community pillars, including Station 9 of the Cincinnati Fire Department to learn about how they serve and protect the local communities while also donating some signed merchandise to the community heroes.

For me, this is great. It is a great honor," Denkey said of the Humanitarian Award. "But it was not something I was looking for recognition for. I did this out of my heart with a desire to do something good for the community, and I am happy I was able to do it.

