D.C. United Acquires the 8th Overall Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft from the New England Revolution

Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has acquired the 8th overall selection in the First Round of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft from the New England Revolution in exchange for $150,000 in 2026 GAM and $50,000 in 2027 GAM.

With the 8th overall selection, the Black-and-Red has selected Richie Aman from Washington University. Aman spent four years at Washington University from 2022 to 2025, scoring eight goals with 23 assists in 81 appearances (54 starts). This past season, the New Hampshire native was named the Big Ten Midfielder of the Year, All-Big Ten First Team, and United Soccer Coaches First Team All-American.

