Minnesota United Selects Four Players in MLS SuperDraft 2026
Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today selected Southern Methodist University midfielder Jaylinn Mitchell with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft 2026. In the subsequent rounds, MNUFC selected Princeton University forward Bardia Hormozi with the 53rd overall pick, California State University Fullerton defender Aiden Bengard with the 67th overall pick, and University of Evansville goalkeeper Michal Mroz with the 83rd overall pick.
With the 23rd pick, the Loons selected winger Jaylinn Mitchell from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. Mitchell made 60 appearances (38 starts) for the Mustangs, scoring four goals and adding nine assists across three collegiate seasons. He developed into a consistent attacking presence on the wing, contributing on both sides of the ball. During the 2025 season, the California native played a key role in SMU's midfield and attack, recording six assists while helping the Mustangs capture the ACC Championship. Mitchell notably played the full 90 minutes in a statement win over the nationally ranked Virginia Cavaliers and was named a Top Drawer Soccer Preseason All-American in 2023.
In the second round, Minnesota selected junior forward Bardia Hormozi from Princeton University with the 53rd overall pick. Hormozi made 42 appearances (26 starts) for the Tigers, tallying six goals and five assists in over 2,100 minutes of action.
With the club's third selection of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, the 67th overall pick, MNUFC selected defender Aiden Bengard from California State University Fullerton. The California native made 17 appearances (13 starts) for the Titans during his first season, contributing one goal and two assists.
Minnesota United's final selection of the MLS SuperDraft 2026, the 83rd overall pick, was goalkeeper Michal Mroz from the University of Evansville. The Purple Aces goalkeeper made 41 appearances (all starts), recording 143 saves and 11 shutouts. As a freshman, Mroz started all 21 matches, posting an 11-7-3 record (W-L-D), and helped Evansville capture the MVC Tournament title and earn its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1996. Notably, Mroz was named Missouri Valley Conference 2025 Men's Soccer Goalkeeper of the Year.
VITALS
Jaylinn Mitchell
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5'8"
Weight: 150
Date of Birth: 6/19/2005 (20 years old)
Hometown: La Mirada, California
Previous Club: Southern Methodist University
VITALS
Bardia Hormozi
Position: Forward
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 160
Date of Birth: 12/22/2004 (20 years old)
Hometown: Bethesda, Maryland
Previous Club: Princeton University
VITALS
Aiden Bengard
Position: Defender
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 175
Date of Birth: 9/25/2005 (20 years old)
Hometown: Fullerton, California
Previous Club: California State University Fullerton
VITALS
Michal Mroz
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 6'2"
Date of Birth: 12/26/2005 (19 years old)
Hometown: Elk Grove, Illinois
Previous Club: University of Evansville
