Whitecaps FC Re-Sign Goalkeeper of the Year Finalist Yohei Takaoka

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Thursday that goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka has agreed to a new contract through June 2027.

"We are pleased to have reached a new agreement with Yohei," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "Since joining us in 2023, Yohei has become a key figure within our club, consistently demonstrating why he is regarded as one of the league's top players in his position. Beyond his performances on the pitch, he is a consummate professional with outstanding character, and we are thrilled to welcome him back."

Whitecaps FC goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka

129 starts across all competitions since joining Whitecaps FC in 2023

Second in clean sheets for the club across all competitions in the MLS era with 35, fourth all-time

Club-record 16 clean sheets across all competitions in 2025

Led MLS with 13 clean sheets during the regular season, tied club-record

2025 MLS All-Star and 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year finalist "I'm delighted to extend my contract with the Whitecaps," added Takaoka. "I've felt the love and support throughout the club since day one, and I can't wait to go again. I'm looking forward to seeing everyone back at BC Place. Our best season is yet to come, and let's go win every trophy next year."

Takaoka, 29, has made 129 starts across all competitions since joining Whitecaps FC in 2023 via transfer from Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos. During that time, Takaoka has risen to the top of the club's goalkeeping charts, sitting second in clean sheets during the MLS era and fourth all-time with 35.

The Japanese shot-stopper enjoyed a career-year in 2025, as he tallied a club-record 16 clean sheets across all competitions in a team-leading 46 starts. In fact, Takaoka led MLS in clean sheets during the regular season with 13, which tied the club-record set by David Ousted in 2015. Additionally, Takaoka finished tied for the most wins amongst goalkeepers during the regular season with 18, conceded the second fewest goals during the regular season with 38, and became the first 'Caps player to start all 34 matches in an MLS regular season since Ousted did so in 2014 and 2015. His performances also earned him league-wide recognition, as he became the first Japanese-born player to be named an MLS All-Star and was a finalist for the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Prior to arriving in Vancouver, Takaoka helped Yokohama F. Marinos capture the club's seventh J1 League title, while recording 13 clean sheets across 34 starts. For his efforts, the keeper was named to the 2022 J1 League Best XI. Takaoka originally joined Yokohama F. Marinos in 2020 and recorded 35 clean sheets in 85 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Before joining Marinos, Takaoka previously played for fellow J1 League side Sagan Tosu, where he made 52 starts across all competitions.

Takaoka originally started his career with Yokohama FC in 2014, making 42 appearances across four seasons with the club. During his time with Yokohama FC, Takaoka went on loan to J League U-22 Selection, a J3 League team at the time that featured players aged 22 and below. The goalkeeper started two of his four appearances for the side across two separate loan stints in 2014 and 2015.

Across his career, Takaoka has amassed 90 clean sheets in 312 appearances.

TRANSACTION: On December 18, 2025, Whitecaps FC re-sign goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka to a new contract through June 2027.







