New York City FC Drafts Four Players in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft

Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

NEW YORK - Today, New York City FC drafted four players in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

New York City FC selected Midfielder Ransford Gyan from Clemson University as the 27th overall pick in the First Round of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. The Ghanaian appeared in 39 matches over two seasons with the Clemson Tigers, recording 13 goals and 14 assists. During his collegiate career, Gyan earned United Soccer Coaches First Team All-America honors, was named ACC Midfielder of the Year, and received First Team All-South Region recognition. Gyan was also a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist and earned ACC Offensive Player of the Week honors twice in September 2025.

With the 57th overall pick, the 'Boys in Blue' selected Midfielder Kevin Pierre in the Second Round of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. The Georgia Southern University graduate ranked third on the team in minutes played during the 2025 season, logging nearly 1,500 minutes on the pitch. A South Carolina native, Pierre made 51 appearances over three seasons for the Eagles, totaling two goals and four assists. Pierre earned United Soccer Coaches All-Region Team honors and helped lead Georgia Southern to a program-best of 13 wins during their 2025 campaign.

In the third round, New York City FC selected University of Central Florida Midfielder Joey Mueller with the 71st overall pick. The Redshirt junior made 38 appearances over three seasons with the Knights, recording three goals and five assists. Mueller played a key role in UCF capturing their first-ever Sun Belt Championship and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Mueller was also honored with the Sun Belt Elite Award, which recognizes a student-athlete who embodies excellence both on and off the field.

To close out the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, the 'Boys in Blue' selected German Defender Luca Nikolai with the 87th overall pick in the Fourth Round from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The James Madison University transfer started every match of the 2025 season for the Tar Heels, finishing the year with three goals and seven assists. Nikolai played a key role in helping North Carolina secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament and earn a first-round victory, and was named Second-Team All-ACC.

After today's draft, New York City FC has now made 33 SuperDraft selections in franchise history. Last years draft picks have continued their progression within the professional soccer landscape, with both Defender Max Murray and Defender Nico Cavallo having signed First Team contracts through 2025, with their options extended through 2026. Murray, selected 17th overall, and Cavallo, selected 88th overall, in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, both took part in First Team preseason in Santa Barbara and at the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational ahead of the 2025 season. During preseason, Murray made three appearances, while Cavallo made six. Cavallo went on to appear in 15 matches for the 'Boys in Blue' during the 2025 MLS Regular Season, making two starts. ABOUT NEW YORK CITY FC

New York City FC is an American professional soccer team that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the Eastern Conference of the League. It was announced as the League's 20th franchise on May 21, 2013 and is the first and only MLS Club located within the five boroughs of New York City. New York City FC kicked off its inaugural MLS season in March 2015 and is majority owned by City Football Group (CFG). In 2021, New York City FC won MLS Cup in the Club's first ever appearance, becoming the first professional sports franchise based in New York to win a championship in a decade. In 2022, New York City FC added to its trophy cabinet by winning Campeones Cup, the annual clash between the champions of MLS and Mexico's Liga MX.

New York City FC's affiliate team, New York City FC II, plays in MLS NEXT Pro, a professional soccer league that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT, the youth academies associated with MLS, through to MLS, the top U.S. domestic league. New York City FC II plays their home matches in Belson Stadium at St. John's University in Queens, NY and at Icahn Stadium, in Randall's Island.

New York City FC's Academy currently features teams from the U-12 to U-18 age groups and became the first Academy in the country to win back-to-back national titles at the U-19 level. New York City FC proudly supports City in the Community (CITC) foundation to use the power of soccer to uplift communities. One of the programs, New York City Soccer Initiative (NYCSI), is a first-of-its-kind public-private community partnership to open 50 mini-soccer pitches in NYC neighborhoods in five years. In 2021, NYCSI opened its 50th pitch and committed to install 26 more mini-pitches across NYC in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ which will be hosted across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.







