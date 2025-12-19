LA Galaxy Select Three Players in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft

Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today drafted three players in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. The Galaxy selected defender Palmer Bank from Stanford University in the second round (No. 35 overall), goalkeeper Sebastian Conlon from University of Kentucky in the third round (No. 65 overall), and midfielder Jaime Amaro from Bryant University in the third round (No. 72 overall).

Bank, 22, was selected by LA in the second round after tallying three goals and five assists in 60 career matches played (60 starts) across three seasons for Stanford (2023-2025). Bank led his defense to seven clean sheets and a 0.85 goal against average in 2025. Offensively, the redshirt junior recorded career-highs in goals (2), shots (12), shots on goal (4), and game-winning goals (2). During his time at Stanford, Bank was named to the ACC All-Academic Team (2024) and the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll (2023).

As the senior captain of the 2025 Wildcats, Conlon, 22, won 2025 Sun Belt Goalkeeper of the Year, was named to the All-Sun Belt First team, and received the same honors during preseason. Conlon ranked second in the conference with a 0.93 goals against average and tied for the most clean sheets in the conference with eight. The Reston, Virginia native recorded 56 saves and allowed just 18 goals on the season. Prior to his time at University of Kentucky, Conlon attended James Madison University, where he appeared and started in all 19 matches in 2024.

Hailing from Madrid, Spain, Amaro, 21, totaled 10 goals and seven assists in 22 matches (18 starts) earning 27 points for the Bulldogs in 2025. The midfielder led his conference in goals (10), assists (7), points (27), game-winning goals (4) and earned Third Team All-American, America East Striker of the Year, First Team All-ECAC, and First Team All-America East honors.

Palmer Bank

Position: Defender

Height: 6-0

Weight: 185

Date of Birth: May 1, 2003 (22)

Hometown: Bakersfield, Calif.

College: Stanford University

Citizenship: United States

Sebastian Conlon

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-2

Weight: 180

Date of Birth: June 2, 2003 (22)

Hometown: Reston, Virginia

College: University of Kentucky

Citizenship: United States

Jaime Amaro

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-7

Weight: 160

Date of Birth: August 6, 2004 (21)

Hometown: Madrid, Spain

College: Bryant University

Citizenship: Spain







