Houston Dynamo FC Acquire 2026 MLS SuperDraft Third Round Pick from San Diego FC
Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced today it is exchanging the right of first refusal for defender Kieran Sargeant to San Diego FC in exchange for a 2026 MLS SuperDraft third round pick. Houston will retain a sell-on percentage and receive up to $50,000 in GAM if certain incentives are met.
Sargeant spent the 2025 season on loan with USL Championship side Lexington SC. The Dynamo declined the defender's 2026 option.
TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC receive a 2026 MLS SuperDraft third round pick from San Diego FC for the right of first refusal for defender Kieran Sargeant.
KIERAN SARGEANT BIO:
NAME: Kieran Sargeant
POSITION: Defender
DATE OF BIRTH: May 15, 2003 (22)
BIRTHPLACE: Houston, Texas
HEIGHT: 6 ft.
WEIGHT: 165 Ibs.
PREVIOUS CLUB: Houston Dynamo FC(on loan with Lexington SC)
FIFA NATIONALITY: USA
