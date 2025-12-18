Houston Dynamo FC Acquire 2026 MLS SuperDraft Third Round Pick from San Diego FC

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced today it is exchanging the right of first refusal for defender Kieran Sargeant to San Diego FC in exchange for a 2026 MLS SuperDraft third round pick. Houston will retain a sell-on percentage and receive up to $50,000 in GAM if certain incentives are met.

Sargeant spent the 2025 season on loan with USL Championship side Lexington SC. The Dynamo declined the defender's 2026 option.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC receive a 2026 MLS SuperDraft third round pick from San Diego FC for the right of first refusal for defender Kieran Sargeant.

KIERAN SARGEANT BIO:

NAME: Kieran Sargeant

POSITION: Defender

DATE OF BIRTH: May 15, 2003 (22)

BIRTHPLACE: Houston, Texas

HEIGHT: 6 ft.

WEIGHT: 165 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Houston Dynamo FC(on loan with Lexington SC)

FIFA NATIONALITY: USA







