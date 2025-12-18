Colorado Rapids Return to Empower Field at Mile High for 30th Anniversary Match, Presented by UCHealth, against Inter Miami
Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Col. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club's highly anticipated April 18 match celebrating the 30th anniversary of the inaugural Rapids home match against reigning MLS Cup champions, Inter Miami CF, will be played at Empower Field at Mile High. The 30th Anniversary Match, presented by UCHealth, will kick off at 2:30 p.m. MT exclusively on Apple TV.
"There's no better way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of our first home match than by returning to where it all began and hosting reigning MLS Cup champion Inter Miami," said Colorado Rapids Chief Business Officer Haley Durmer. "Bringing this match to Empower Field at Mile High lets us elevate the experience in a big way, not just for our supporters but for the entire Colorado sports community. The Broncos have been phenomenal partners throughout this process, and we're excited to work with them to bring this historic celebration to life."
Single-game tickets for this match are not yet on sale. Fans who come across ticket listings on secondary marketplaces, please be aware these may not be authentic. The most reliable way to secure access to the 30th Anniversary Match is by purchasing a Season Ticket Membership or a Mini Plan. Learn more about both options here: ColoradoRapids.com/tickets/memberships.
Any remaining lower-level or single-game ticket inventory will go on sale on Thursday, January 15. Sign up for the RapidFire email newsletter to be the first to know when additional details become available surrounding the match, including team information, celebratory activations and presale access. Sign up here: Rapids96.com/signup.
The match commemorates the club's inaugural home game at the former Mile High Stadium on April 21, 1996, when the Rapids beat the then-Dallas Burn (now FC Dallas) 3-1, led by a brace from Rapids legend, Marcelo Balboa. The Rapids will host a variety of celebratory events the week of the match, including an Alumni Weekend, hosting Rapids alumni and legends who played a role in building the franchise over the past 30 years. Further details to be announced in the coming months.
"UCHealth is proud to join the Colorado Rapids in celebrating this historic milestone," said UCHealth Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Manny Rodriguez. "The 30th anniversary of the club's first home match is a meaningful moment for Colorado sports, and bringing the celebration back to Empower Field makes it even more special. We're honored to help elevate the experience for fans and our community as the Rapids take on the reigning MLS Cup champions."
Home of the Denver Broncos, Empower Field at Mile High stands at 5,280 feet above sea level and has a capacity of 76,125. Empower Field at Mile High is one of the most internationally recognized sports venues in the world.
Before moving into their current soccer-specific home, the Colorado Rapids played at the original Mile High Stadium from 1996 through 2001. The venue hosted some of the earliest chapters in Rapids history, including the club's inaugural MLS match, multiple playoff games, and the 1999 U.S. Open Cup Final.
Empower Field at Mile High, which opened in 2001, served as the Rapids' home from 2002 through 2006 before the club moved into DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in 2007. During that period, the venue also hosted significant international and exhibition matches, contributing to Denver's rise as a key soccer city.
The Rapids' final regular season match at the original Mile High Stadium took place on September 8, 2001, against the LA Galaxy. The club then opened its tenure at Empower Field at Mile High on March 30, 2002, earning a 1-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes, and played its final match at the venue on October 7, 2006, a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls.
Major League Soccer Stories from December 18, 2025
- Sporting KC Selects Four Players in MLS SuperDraft - Sporting Kansas City
- Colorado Rapids Return to Empower Field at Mile High for 30th Anniversary Match, Presented by UCHealth, against Inter Miami - Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami CF Selects Five Players in MLS SuperDraft 2026 - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Select Princeton All-American Defender Jack Jasinski in Second Round of 2026 MLS SuperDraft - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Selects Five Players in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, Signs Two Dynamo Academy Products - Houston Dynamo FC
- Columbus Crew Select Two Players in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Dallas Selects Six Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Selects Four Players in MLS SuperDraft 2026 - Minnesota United FC
- D.C. United Selects Defender Nikola Markovic No. 1 Overall - MLS
- Colorado Rapids Select Six Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC Selects Three Players in the MLS SuperDraft 2026 - San Diego FC
- Revolution Make Two Selections, Acquire $200K GAM in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire FC Selects Jack Sandmeyer in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Chicago Fire FC
- D.C. United Selects Stephane Njike with the 61st Overall Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- Atlanta United Acquires $400,000 in General Allocation Money; Selects Enzo Dovlo and Noah James in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Atlanta United FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Selects Two Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Nashville SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Selects Defender Zack Lillington, Goalkeeper Andrew Samuels and Midfielder Cooper Forcellini in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - St. Louis City SC
- Charlotte FC Selects Three Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Selects Isaac Emojong with the 31st Overall Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- FC Cincinnati Draft Defender Ayoub Lajhar - FC Cincinnati
- D.C. United Acquires the 8th Overall Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft from the New England Revolution - D.C. United
- D.C. United Selects Nikola Markovic with the First Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquires 11th Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft, Drafts Striker Joe Highfield - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Announces Annual 2026 Dreams Cup, Proudly Introducing Lowe's as Presenting Partner - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Selects Defender Nikola Markovic with First Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - MLS
- Whitecaps FC Acquire General Allocation Money, MLS SuperDraft Pick from Austin FC in Exchange for Jayden Nelson - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Austin FC Acquires Winger Jayden Nelson in Trade with Vancouver - Austin FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquire 2026 MLS SuperDraft Third Round Pick from San Diego FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Diego FC Acquire Defender Kieran Sargeant from the Houston Dynamo - San Diego FC
- FC Cincinnati Announce Team Awards for 2025: Honor Evander, Kévin Denkey and Pavel Bucha - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Humble, TX Goalkeeper Logan Erb as Homegrown Player - Houston Dynamo FC
- 21-Year-Old Centerback Kobi Henry Permanently Acquired by Real Salt Lake - Real Salt Lake
- FC Dallas Acquires Red Bull New York's No. 12 Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft Via Trade - FC Dallas
- Whitecaps FC Re-Sign Goalkeeper of the Year Finalist Yohei Takaoka - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Colorado Rapids Return to Empower Field at Mile High for 30th Anniversary Match, Presented by UCHealth, against Inter Miami
- Colorado Rapids Select Six Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft
- 2026 MLS SuperDraft Explained: Break Down the Rapids' Picks, Eligibility Rules & Tune-In Information
- Colorado Rapids Exercise Permanent Trade Option on Defender Noah Cobb
- Colorado Rapids to Compete in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2026