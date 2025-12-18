Colorado Rapids Return to Empower Field at Mile High for 30th Anniversary Match, Presented by UCHealth, against Inter Miami

COMMERCE CITY, Col. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club's highly anticipated April 18 match celebrating the 30th anniversary of the inaugural Rapids home match against reigning MLS Cup champions, Inter Miami CF, will be played at Empower Field at Mile High. The 30th Anniversary Match, presented by UCHealth, will kick off at 2:30 p.m. MT exclusively on Apple TV.

"There's no better way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of our first home match than by returning to where it all began and hosting reigning MLS Cup champion Inter Miami," said Colorado Rapids Chief Business Officer Haley Durmer. "Bringing this match to Empower Field at Mile High lets us elevate the experience in a big way, not just for our supporters but for the entire Colorado sports community. The Broncos have been phenomenal partners throughout this process, and we're excited to work with them to bring this historic celebration to life."

Single-game tickets for this match are not yet on sale. Fans who come across ticket listings on secondary marketplaces, please be aware these may not be authentic. The most reliable way to secure access to the 30th Anniversary Match is by purchasing a Season Ticket Membership or a Mini Plan. Learn more about both options here: ColoradoRapids.com/tickets/memberships.

Any remaining lower-level or single-game ticket inventory will go on sale on Thursday, January 15. Sign up for the RapidFire email newsletter to be the first to know when additional details become available surrounding the match, including team information, celebratory activations and presale access. Sign up here: Rapids96.com/signup.

The match commemorates the club's inaugural home game at the former Mile High Stadium on April 21, 1996, when the Rapids beat the then-Dallas Burn (now FC Dallas) 3-1, led by a brace from Rapids legend, Marcelo Balboa. The Rapids will host a variety of celebratory events the week of the match, including an Alumni Weekend, hosting Rapids alumni and legends who played a role in building the franchise over the past 30 years. Further details to be announced in the coming months.

"UCHealth is proud to join the Colorado Rapids in celebrating this historic milestone," said UCHealth Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Manny Rodriguez. "The 30th anniversary of the club's first home match is a meaningful moment for Colorado sports, and bringing the celebration back to Empower Field makes it even more special. We're honored to help elevate the experience for fans and our community as the Rapids take on the reigning MLS Cup champions."

Home of the Denver Broncos, Empower Field at Mile High stands at 5,280 feet above sea level and has a capacity of 76,125. Empower Field at Mile High is one of the most internationally recognized sports venues in the world.

Before moving into their current soccer-specific home, the Colorado Rapids played at the original Mile High Stadium from 1996 through 2001. The venue hosted some of the earliest chapters in Rapids history, including the club's inaugural MLS match, multiple playoff games, and the 1999 U.S. Open Cup Final.

Empower Field at Mile High, which opened in 2001, served as the Rapids' home from 2002 through 2006 before the club moved into DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in 2007. During that period, the venue also hosted significant international and exhibition matches, contributing to Denver's rise as a key soccer city.

The Rapids' final regular season match at the original Mile High Stadium took place on September 8, 2001, against the LA Galaxy. The club then opened its tenure at Empower Field at Mile High on March 30, 2002, earning a 1-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes, and played its final match at the venue on October 7, 2006, a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls.







