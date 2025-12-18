FC Cincinnati Draft Defender Ayoub Lajhar

Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have drafted defender Ayoub Lajhar (EYE-oob LA-shar) out of the University of Connecticut with the 25th pick in the second round of MLS SuperDraft 2026.

The club only had the one selection in MLS SuperDraft 2026 after trading its first-round selection in a trade for midfielder Dominik Marczuk in August 2025 and its third-round selection to D.C. United for the right of first refusal of goalkeeper Nate Crockford in July 2025.

Round 2, Pick 25 (No. 55 Overall): Ayoub Lajhar - Defender - UCONN

The full back from Brattleboro, Vt. made 52 appearances in three seasons with the Huskies. Lajhar led UCONN with seven assists last season and was named to the All-BIG EAST Second Team.

He was an All-Dean student at Vermont Academy, where he was the Class C Golden Boot and led Class C in goals and assists as a high schooler.

AYOUB LAJHAR

Pronuncation: EYE-oob LA-shar

Position: Defender

Hometown: Brattleboro, Vt.

Nationality: American

Birthday: July 10, 2004 (21)

College: University of Connecticut







