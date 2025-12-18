D.C. United Selects Defender Nikola Markovic with First Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft
Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release
NEW YORK - D.C. United selected North Carolina State University defender Nikola Markovic with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft just minutes ago.
Helping N.C. State to their second-ever NCAA College Cup in program history, Markovic started 21 of the Wolfpack's 22 matches during the 2025 season, helping N.C. State outscore opponents 48-9 with an NCAA-best 15 shutouts. Markovic's standout season helped him earn first-team All-American honors, becoming the first member of the Pack to earn first-team honors since 1992. Born to Serbian parents but having grown up in Canada, Markovic is the first No. 1 overall selection in N.C. State program history and also joins Cyle Larin (2015) as the only Canadians to go No. 1 overall in SuperDraft history.
