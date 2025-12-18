Chicago Fire FC Selects Jack Sandmeyer in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft

Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC selected defender Jack Sandmeyer from the University of North Carolina with the 18th overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft earlier today.

Sandmeyer, 23, played the 2025 season as a graduate student at North Carolina, logging 1,809 minutes and starting all 20 matches in the midfield. Playing primarily as a defensive midfielder with North Carolina, Sandmeyer helped a defense that finished with a .850 goals-against average and eight clean sheets. He scored one goal during the season, a bicycle kick in a 2-2 draw against North Florida. His contributions toward eight clean sheets this season helped him earn a third team All-ACC selection, one of four Tar Heels to earn the conference recognition.

Prior to his time at North Carolina, Sandmeyer played his senior season at the University of San Diego, where he started 19 matches. He scored twice for the Toreros, including an 82nd minute goal in the NCAA Tournament to give the University of San Diego a second-round upset victory against No. 10 Duke. Sandmeyer began his collegiate career at the University of California, Davis, before returning to his hometown of San Diego.

Name: Jack Sandmeyer

Position: Defender

Birthdate: Oct. 18, 2002

College: University of North Carolina

Height: 6'6"

