Chicago Fire FC Selects Jack Sandmeyer in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft
Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC selected defender Jack Sandmeyer from the University of North Carolina with the 18th overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft earlier today.
Sandmeyer, 23, played the 2025 season as a graduate student at North Carolina, logging 1,809 minutes and starting all 20 matches in the midfield. Playing primarily as a defensive midfielder with North Carolina, Sandmeyer helped a defense that finished with a .850 goals-against average and eight clean sheets. He scored one goal during the season, a bicycle kick in a 2-2 draw against North Florida. His contributions toward eight clean sheets this season helped him earn a third team All-ACC selection, one of four Tar Heels to earn the conference recognition.
Prior to his time at North Carolina, Sandmeyer played his senior season at the University of San Diego, where he started 19 matches. He scored twice for the Toreros, including an 82nd minute goal in the NCAA Tournament to give the University of San Diego a second-round upset victory against No. 10 Duke. Sandmeyer began his collegiate career at the University of California, Davis, before returning to his hometown of San Diego.
Name: Jack Sandmeyer
Position: Defender
Birthdate: Oct. 18, 2002
College: University of North Carolina
Height: 6'6"
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Major League Soccer Stories from December 18, 2025
- Sporting KC Selects Four Players in MLS SuperDraft - Sporting Kansas City
- Colorado Rapids Return to Empower Field at Mile High for 30th Anniversary Match, Presented by UCHealth, against Inter Miami - Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami CF Selects Five Players in MLS SuperDraft 2026 - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Select Princeton All-American Defender Jack Jasinski in Second Round of 2026 MLS SuperDraft - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Selects Five Players in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, Signs Two Dynamo Academy Products - Houston Dynamo FC
- Columbus Crew Select Two Players in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Dallas Selects Six Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Selects Four Players in MLS SuperDraft 2026 - Minnesota United FC
- D.C. United Selects Defender Nikola Markovic No. 1 Overall - MLS
- Colorado Rapids Select Six Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC Selects Three Players in the MLS SuperDraft 2026 - San Diego FC
- Revolution Make Two Selections, Acquire $200K GAM in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire FC Selects Jack Sandmeyer in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Chicago Fire FC
- D.C. United Selects Stephane Njike with the 61st Overall Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- Atlanta United Acquires $400,000 in General Allocation Money; Selects Enzo Dovlo and Noah James in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Atlanta United FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Selects Two Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Nashville SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Selects Defender Zack Lillington, Goalkeeper Andrew Samuels and Midfielder Cooper Forcellini in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - St. Louis City SC
- Charlotte FC Selects Three Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Selects Isaac Emojong with the 31st Overall Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- FC Cincinnati Draft Defender Ayoub Lajhar - FC Cincinnati
- D.C. United Acquires the 8th Overall Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft from the New England Revolution - D.C. United
- D.C. United Selects Nikola Markovic with the First Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquires 11th Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft, Drafts Striker Joe Highfield - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Announces Annual 2026 Dreams Cup, Proudly Introducing Lowe's as Presenting Partner - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Selects Defender Nikola Markovic with First Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - MLS
- Whitecaps FC Acquire General Allocation Money, MLS SuperDraft Pick from Austin FC in Exchange for Jayden Nelson - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Austin FC Acquires Winger Jayden Nelson in Trade with Vancouver - Austin FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquire 2026 MLS SuperDraft Third Round Pick from San Diego FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Diego FC Acquire Defender Kieran Sargeant from the Houston Dynamo - San Diego FC
- FC Cincinnati Announce Team Awards for 2025: Honor Evander, Kévin Denkey and Pavel Bucha - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Humble, TX Goalkeeper Logan Erb as Homegrown Player - Houston Dynamo FC
- 21-Year-Old Centerback Kobi Henry Permanently Acquired by Real Salt Lake - Real Salt Lake
- FC Dallas Acquires Red Bull New York's No. 12 Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft Via Trade - FC Dallas
- Whitecaps FC Re-Sign Goalkeeper of the Year Finalist Yohei Takaoka - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC Stories
- Chicago Fire FC Selects Jack Sandmeyer in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft
- Chicago Fire FC to Face LA Galaxy, Austin FC and Portland Timbers at 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational
- Chicago Fire FC Agrees to Transfer Forward Georgios Koutsias to FC Lugano
- Chicago Fire FC Transfers Homegrown Midfielder Brian Gutiérrez to Historic Mexican Side Club Deportivo Guadalajara
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Forward Jason Shokalook