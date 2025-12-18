Inter Miami CF Announces Annual 2026 Dreams Cup, Proudly Introducing Lowe's as Presenting Partner

Inter Miami CF is proud to announce the third annual Dreams Cup, taking place Memorial Day Weekend from May 22-25, 2026, with Lowe's joining as the tournament's presenting partner.

Building on a strategic partnership that began in April 2024 with Inter Miami CF and Leo Messi, Lowe's will continue to power big dreams through hard work and opportunity by supporting one of the fastest-growing youth fútbol events in North America. As a brand committed to helping families build better futures, Lowe's sees the Dreams Cup as a natural extension of its mission to uplift the next generation and connect to the passion, culture and community of loyal fútbol fans.

Dreams Cup Presented by Lowe's has quickly become a premier stage for the country's brightest young talents to dream big and compete at the highest level. Boys' and Girls' U8-U19 teams will participate across multiple competitive flights-Super Group, Gold, Silver, and Bronze-all sanctioned by U.S. Youth Soccer and U.S. Soccer.

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN: Teams can secure their place in the 2026 edition by registering here.

The tournament continues to expand its footprint as one of the top youth fútbol events in the nation, with 1,000 teams expected from Florida, across the United States, and internationally. Dreams Cup offers an elite competitive and cultural experience for youth players and professional academies, while generating significant economic impact for South Florida.

The 2025 Dreams Cup set new benchmarks for youth fútbol:

851 teams from 10 U.S. states and nine countries

13,616 players, 2,553 coaches, and 28,590 spectators

1,442 matches across 18 Broward County venues

14,000+ fans at the Opening Ceremony

52% of finals played at the Florida Blue Training Center

For 2026, the Dreams Cup Presented by Lowe's will expand into additional Miami-Dade County venues and increase international and out-of-state participation, making this edition the largest and most ambitious yet.

Inter Miami CF looks forward to partnering with Lowe's, a brand that believes big dreams start at home and take shape on the field, to welcome youth teams, families, and fans to South Florida for another unforgettable year of competition, culture, and dreams realized.







