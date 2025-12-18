D.C. United Selects Stephane Njike with the 61st Overall Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft

Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has selected University of Maryland forward Stephane Njike with the 61st overall selection in the Third Round of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

Njike appeared in 18 matches (18 starts), scoring seven goals and recording seven assists in one season for the University of Maryland. The French native was named to the 2025 All-Big Ten First Team and the 2025 United Soccer Coaches All-North Region First Team.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.