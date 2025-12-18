D.C. United Selects Nikola Markovic with the First Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has selected North Carolina State University defender Nikola Markovic with the first overall selection in the First Round of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

Markovic spent two years at NC State University, where he appeared in 27 matches (27 starts), scoring two goals and recording three assists from 2024 to 2025. The Quebec native was named to the 2024 ACC All-Freshman Team.







