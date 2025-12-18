D.C. United Selects Nikola Markovic with the First Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft
Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has selected North Carolina State University defender Nikola Markovic with the first overall selection in the First Round of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.
Markovic spent two years at NC State University, where he appeared in 27 matches (27 starts), scoring two goals and recording three assists from 2024 to 2025. The Quebec native was named to the 2024 ACC All-Freshman Team.
Check out the D.C. United Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from December 18, 2025
- D.C. United Acquires the 8th Overall Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft from the New England Revolution - D.C. United
- D.C. United Selects Nikola Markovic with the First Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquires 11th Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft, Drafts Striker Joe Highfield - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Announces Annual 2026 Dreams Cup, Proudly Introducing Lowe's as Presenting Partner - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Selects Defender Nikola Markovic with First Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - MLS
- Whitecaps FC Acquire General Allocation Money, MLS SuperDraft Pick from Austin FC in Exchange for Jayden Nelson - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Austin FC Acquires Winger Jayden Nelson in Trade with Vancouver - Austin FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquire 2026 MLS SuperDraft Third Round Pick from San Diego FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Diego FC Acquire Defender Kieran Sargeant from the Houston Dynamo - San Diego FC
- FC Cincinnati Announce Team Awards for 2025: Honor Evander, Kévin Denkey and Pavel Bucha - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Humble, TX Goalkeeper Logan Erb as Homegrown Player - Houston Dynamo FC
- 21-Year-Old Centerback Kobi Henry Permanently Acquired by Real Salt Lake - Real Salt Lake
- FC Dallas Acquires Red Bull New York's No. 12 Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft Via Trade - FC Dallas
- Whitecaps FC Re-Sign Goalkeeper of the Year Finalist Yohei Takaoka - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. United Stories
- D.C. United Acquires the 8th Overall Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft from the New England Revolution
- D.C. United Selects Nikola Markovic with the First Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft
- D.C. United Acquires Israeli International and MLS All-Star Tai Baribo from the Philadelphia Union
- D.C. United Set to Compete in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- D.C. United Announces Roster Decisions Ahead of the 2026 MLS Season