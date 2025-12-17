New York City FC Names Robin Nicholls as Academy Director

Published on December 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







NEW YORK - New York City FC announced today that Robin Nicholls has been named Academy Director.

Nicholls joins New York City FC from Sunderland AFC, having been a part of the Club's Academy structure since 2022, serving as an Academy Manager. Nicholls will begin his role with New York City FC on June 1, 2026, following the conclusion of the current season with Sunderland AFC.

"The opportunity of being appointed as the new Academy Director for New York City FC is an honor. From an Academy perspective, the pathway and opportunity is really important, but the actual city that your Academy operates in is key because that's the catchment area where the players are going to come from," said Academy Director Robin Nicholls. "New York itself is not only a fantastic city, but the background of the people who live there, the different socioeconomic backgrounds, means the potential for talent is exceptional. One of the best and most diverse talent pools in the world, in my opinion. I wanted to tap into that and really help develop that level of talent to hopefully go on and play at the highest level one day. The Club is headed in the right direction, and with the opening of Etihad Park, it's an exciting time to be a part of.

"Continuing to create a pathway from our Academy to our First Team, with the support of a really good Head Coach who believes in young players, like Pascal Jansen, is key. Aligning our operations is crucial, ensuring we have both an individual program where every player gets the specific support they need to move toward becoming professionals at our Club. Ultimately, my goal is to have players come from New York City FC's Academy who go on to dominate the best leagues in the world; players who compete in World Cups, Champions League, and at the highest levels. Having a system that consistently produces those players is the ultimate aim."

Working with the Young Black Cats at the Academy level brought amazing achievements to Sunderland AFC as the Club secured promotion to the Premier League in 2025 after an eight-year absence from the top division.

The Academy played a pivotal role in that success. Sunderland totaled 11,500 minutes played by Academy graduates, with 26% of league minutes coming from Academy developed players. In total, Academy products made more than 152 appearances, with an average of three graduates featuring every matchday starting XI. The promotion campaign produced several standout moments, including Academy product, Forward Tommy Watson, scoring the stoppage-time winner in the Playoff Final on May 24,2025 in a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United. Other Academy standouts instrumental to the Club's success included Goalkeeper Anthony Patterson who earned Man of the Match honors with a series of crucial saves. Midfielder and Captain Dan Neil, who led the team with composure and maturity beyond his years, and Midfielder Chris Rigg, who became the youngest player to ever start a Playoff Final and the youngest outfield player in Sunderland's history.

"We're thrilled to welcome Robin Nicholls to New York City FC as our new Academy Director," said Brad Sims, New York City FC CEO. "Robin is an impressive and highly motivated leader with a strong track record of developing young talent and a clear passion for nurturing talent. Our Academy is a crucial part of the Club's identity and long-term success, and Robin's vision and leadership will play an important role in strengthening our youth player development. We look forward to the impact he'll make across the Club and next generation of New York City players."

Before joining Sunderland, Nicholls spent six years with Southampton FC Academy, serving as the Assistant Academy Manager from 2019 to 2022. Southampton U18 were champions of the South Group and national runners-up in 2021 in the U18 Premier League, division 1.

Everyone at the Club welcomes Robin to New York City FC and looks forward to the next chapter in the Club's youth development journey.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.