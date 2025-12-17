Chicago Fire FC to Face LA Galaxy, Austin FC and Portland Timbers at 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that it will face the LA Galaxy, Austin FC and the Portland Timbers at the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational. The tournament runs from Feb. 7-14 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

The Men in Red take on the LA Galaxy at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 8, before facing Austin FC at 12 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 11. Chicago will then face the Portland Timbers at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 14, to close out participation in the annual preseason event.

It will be Chicago's third consecutive year participating in the invitational, which will bring together professional men's and women's teams for the largest preseason event in North American professional soccer history. Major League Soccer matches will take place from Feb. 7-14 and National Women's Soccer League matches will take place Feb. 15-21.

Chicago Fire FC 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational Schedule

Feb. 8 - LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire FC at Empire Polo Grounds (12 p.m. CT | TICKETS)

Feb. 11 - Austin FC vs. Chicago Fire FC at Empire Polo Grounds (12 p.m. CT | TICKETS)

Feb. 14 - Chicago Fire FC vs. Portland Timbers at Empire Polo Grounds (12 p.m. CT | TICKETS)







