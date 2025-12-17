Chicago Fire FC to Face LA Galaxy, Austin FC and Portland Timbers at 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational
Published on December 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that it will face the LA Galaxy, Austin FC and the Portland Timbers at the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational. The tournament runs from Feb. 7-14 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.
The Men in Red take on the LA Galaxy at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 8, before facing Austin FC at 12 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 11. Chicago will then face the Portland Timbers at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 14, to close out participation in the annual preseason event.
It will be Chicago's third consecutive year participating in the invitational, which will bring together professional men's and women's teams for the largest preseason event in North American professional soccer history. Major League Soccer matches will take place from Feb. 7-14 and National Women's Soccer League matches will take place Feb. 15-21.
Early Bird pricing is now available for General Admission Day Passes and will start at just $34. Pricing for General Admission Weekend Passes (Feb. 7-8 and Feb. 14-15) will start at $68. Pricing and savings vary by date. Early Bird Pricing ends Monday, Jan. 5.
With the addition of four clubs, CVI will see a record number of teams at Empire Polo Club. 12 MLS teams will participate in 2026. Due to San Diego FC's selection in the Concacaf Champions Cup Draw, the club is unable to join the 21 clubs from MLS and the NWSL at AEG's Coachella Valley Invitational.
Chicago Fire FC 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational Schedule
Feb. 8 - LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire FC at Empire Polo Grounds (12 p.m. CT | TICKETS)
Feb. 11 - Austin FC vs. Chicago Fire FC at Empire Polo Grounds (12 p.m. CT | TICKETS)
Feb. 14 - Chicago Fire FC vs. Portland Timbers at Empire Polo Grounds (12 p.m. CT | TICKETS)
Major League Soccer Stories from December 17, 2025
- Coachella Valley Invitational Announces 2026 Match Schedule - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sporting KC Holds Four Picks in MLS SuperDraft on Thursday - Sporting Kansas City
- Timbers Shedule Set for 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Portland Timbers
- Chicago Fire FC to Face LA Galaxy, Austin FC and Portland Timbers at 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Chicago Fire FC
- 2026 MLS SuperDraft Explained: Break Down the Rapids' Picks, Eligibility Rules & Tune-In Information - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy to Play at CVI on February 8 and February 11 - LA Galaxy
- LAFC to Take on New York City FC as Part of Coachella Valley Invitational - Los Angeles FC
- Coachella Valley Invitational Announces 2026 Match Schedule, Early Bird Pricing Available Now - St. Louis City SC
- Sporting KC Schedule Set for Coachella Valley Invitational - Sporting Kansas City
- FC Cincinnati Transfer Álvaro Barreal to Santos FC - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Prepares for Thursday's 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Real Salt Lake
- Red&Gold Football to Partner with S.D. Aucas of Ecuador - Los Angeles FC
- Houston Dynamo Football Club Welcome Houston Native Graham Wincott as Chief Marketing Officer - Houston Dynamo FC
- D.C. United Acquires Israeli International and MLS All-Star Tai Baribo from the Philadelphia Union - D.C. United
- Nashville SC Re-Signs Midfielder Bryan Acosta for the 2026 Season - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Defender Britton Fischer to MLS Contract - Minnesota United FC
- Red Bull New York Acquires Winger Cade Cowell on Loan from Chivas Guadalajara - New York Red Bulls
- Inter Miami CF Signs Luis Suárez to a New Contract - Inter Miami CF
- Major League Soccer Announces Eligible Player List for 2026 MLS SuperDraft - MLS
- New York City FC Names Robin Nicholls as Academy Director - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC Stories
- Chicago Fire FC to Face LA Galaxy, Austin FC and Portland Timbers at 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational
- Chicago Fire FC Agrees to Transfer Forward Georgios Koutsias to FC Lugano
- Chicago Fire FC Transfers Homegrown Midfielder Brian Gutiérrez to Historic Mexican Side Club Deportivo Guadalajara
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Forward Jason Shokalook
- Chicago's MLS Club to Host Chicago Fire Soccer Celebration at Recess