D.C. United Acquires Israeli International and MLS All-Star Tai Baribo from the Philadelphia Union

Published on December 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United acquires dynamic Israeli International forward and MLS All-Star Tai Baribo in a cash-for-player trade from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $4 million. The Black-and-Red could send up to an additional $600,000 to Philadelphia if Baribo meets certain performance incentives. The club has signed Baribo to a multi-year Designated Player contract that will keep him with the Black-and-Red through the 2029-30 MLS season.

As the top scorer for last season's Supporters' Shield winners with an impressive 19 goals across all competitions, Baribo brings proven goal scoring ability to D.C. United's lineup. The total transaction value of the trade, including player compensation, exceeds $15 million for D.C. United, a clear investment in the club's future success. This acquisition reflects the organization's clear ambition to add a proven finisher who can immediately elevate its attacking threat.

"We are very pleased to bring in a top player like Tai to bolster our roster heading into the 2026 MLS season," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "Tai is a clinical finisher and a proven goal scorer in the league, who will give us an edge in the final third. Beyond goals, he understands how to create space and is deadly in the air, making him a perfect fit for the identity we are building at the club. We are thrilled to welcome him to the nation's capital."

Baribo joins D.C. United after a stellar three-season stint with the Philadelphia Union, where he featured in 67 matches, netting 35 goals and adding six assists across all competitions. In his breakout 2025 campaign, he propelled the Union to 66 points and an Eastern Conference Semifinal berth, contributing two goals and an assist in their playoff push.

Prior to coming to MLS, the forward honed his skills at Wolfsberger AC in Austria's top flight from 2021 to 2023. Joining on July 9, 2021, he made an immediate impact, appearing in 32 matches with 13 goals and two assists in his debut season. He powered the team to the 2021 Austrian Cup semifinals, scoring twice in three outings. In 2022-23, Baribo ranked third in the league with 16 goals and fourth in shots on target (35), while adding two goals and an assist in four UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers. Overall, he tallied 37 goals and seven assists in 73 appearances for Wolfsberger AC.

The Israeli international started his career with Maccabi Petah Tikva youth academy in Israel before being promoted to the first team in 2018. Baribo would make his professional debut on Marh 1, 2017 at just 19-years old. He would score his first professional goal the following season on May 6, 2018, in a 2-1 league playoff round win against FC Ashdod. The forward would go on to spend five seasons with Maccabi Petah Tikva, appearing in 105 matches and scoring 23 goals with three assists.

Internationally, Baribo has represented the Israeli National team at the U-19 and U-21 level before making his senior national team debut on March 25, 2022, in an international friendly against Germany. His first goal for Israel came in a 2-1 win over Albania on Sept. 24, 2022, in the UEFA Nations League B. The forward has four goals in 23 caps for Israel, featuring in UEFA European qualifiers, World Cup qualifiers, UEFA Nations League, and various international friendlies.

Tai Baribo

Position: Forward

Birthplace: Eilat, Israel

Country: Israel

Birthdate: January 15, 1998

Age: 27

Height: 5'11

Weight: 172 lbs.

Status: Designated Player

