Red&Gold Football to Partner with S.D. Aucas of Ecuador

Published on December 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Red&Gold Football, the joint venture between FC Bayern München and Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), has announced a new partnership with Sociedad Deportiva Aucas from Quito, one of the top clubs in Ecuador's first division. The partnership aims to open pathways and create opportunity for Ecuador's most promising young players to reach top European leagues and Major League Soccer (MLS).

Jochen Sauer, Managing Director of Red&Gold Football, says: "Ecuador has consistently produced outstanding footballers, and we see tremendous potential in strengthening our presence in this dynamic football market. Our partnership with S.D. Aucas will allow us to work closely with an organization that shares our philosophy of long-term player development. Together, we want to offer Ecuador's most exciting talents opportunities to grow within high-performance environments in Europe and the United States."

Danny Walker, President of S.D. Aucas, explains: "The collaboration includes a structured exchange of ideas, methodologies, and scouting and development philosophies between Munich, Los Angeles, and Quito. Aucas youth players will have ongoing opportunities to train, trial, or compete in tournaments in Europe and the United States."

Through this initiative, Red&Gold Football (R&G) further expands its presence in South America. While Uruguayan club Racing Club de Montevideo continues to serve as R&G's primary hub in the region, the new alliance with S.D. Aucas underscores R&G's long-term commitment to identifying and developing elite talent across the continent.

Ecuador has built a strong reputation as a producer of elite football talent, with players such as Willian Pacho (PSG), Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea) and former Aucas standout Diego Palacios (LAFC, among others) demonstrating the country's ability to develop athletes who succeed in Europe and MLS.

About Red&Gold Football

Red&Gold Football is a joint venture between FC Bayern and Los Angeles Football Club, founded in March 2023 with the aim of developing international talent for its own first teams and providing responsible guidance in professional football.

Red&Gold Football provides an integrated, unique global platform to support both the athletic and personal development of each individual talent. The training program combines highly qualified expertise from regional partners with the internationally recognized training knowledge of FC Bayern and LAFC.

About S.D. Aucas

S.D. Aucas, founded in 1945, is a traditional force in Ecuadorian football and a regular competitor in Serie A. The club won the national championship in 2022 and frequently takes part in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. Aucas plays its home matches at the Aucas Stadium in Quito, which holds 18,799 spectators, and is well known for its strong youth academy.







