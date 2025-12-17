LA Galaxy to Play at CVI on February 8 and February 11

Published on December 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced their preseason match schedule at the 2026 Coachella Vally Invitational (CVI). The club will first face Chicago Fire FC at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday Feb. 8, before playing St. Louis CITY SC on Wednesday Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. PT. The full CVI schedule is available now at coachellavalleyinvitational.com.

This is the fourth time the club will play open preseason matches at AEG's Coachella Valley Invitational. The Galaxy will join 11 other MLS clubs along with 9 clubs from the NWSL for preseason matches and training sessions beginning February 7 as part of the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA.

CVI will give fans unprecedented access to watch the LA Galaxy's most decorated and popular players in an intimate setting, along with unique fan experiences.

Passes On Sale Now

Early Bird pricing is now available for General Admission Day Passes and will start at just $34. Pricing for General Admission Weekend Passes (Feb 7-8 and Feb 14-15) will start at $68. Pricing and savings vary by date. Early Bird Pricing ends January 5. To purchase passes, visit coachellavalleyinvitational.com/passes.

LA Galaxy Season Ticket Members may purchase passes at an exclusive rate for all CVI matches beginning at 12 p.m. PT by logging in to LA Galaxy FanAccount and clicking the "Offers" tab.

LA Galaxy Foundation Golf Tournament Returns February 6

The LA Galaxy Foundation Golf Tournament will return to the Coachella Valley on Friday, February 6th at Desert Willow Golf Resort. The event will give fans an opportunity to hit the links alongside LA Galaxy Players, Coaches, and Alumni while enjoying premium giveaways, games, and prizes. To participate, please visit www.lagalaxy.com/golf







