LA Galaxy to Play at CVI on February 8 and February 11
Published on December 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced their preseason match schedule at the 2026 Coachella Vally Invitational (CVI). The club will first face Chicago Fire FC at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday Feb. 8, before playing St. Louis CITY SC on Wednesday Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. PT. The full CVI schedule is available now at coachellavalleyinvitational.com.
This is the fourth time the club will play open preseason matches at AEG's Coachella Valley Invitational. The Galaxy will join 11 other MLS clubs along with 9 clubs from the NWSL for preseason matches and training sessions beginning February 7 as part of the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA.
CVI will give fans unprecedented access to watch the LA Galaxy's most decorated and popular players in an intimate setting, along with unique fan experiences.
Passes On Sale Now
Early Bird pricing is now available for General Admission Day Passes and will start at just $34. Pricing for General Admission Weekend Passes (Feb 7-8 and Feb 14-15) will start at $68. Pricing and savings vary by date. Early Bird Pricing ends January 5. To purchase passes, visit coachellavalleyinvitational.com/passes.
LA Galaxy Season Ticket Members may purchase passes at an exclusive rate for all CVI matches beginning at 12 p.m. PT by logging in to LA Galaxy FanAccount and clicking the "Offers" tab.
LA Galaxy Foundation Golf Tournament Returns February 6
The LA Galaxy Foundation Golf Tournament will return to the Coachella Valley on Friday, February 6th at Desert Willow Golf Resort. The event will give fans an opportunity to hit the links alongside LA Galaxy Players, Coaches, and Alumni while enjoying premium giveaways, games, and prizes. To participate, please visit www.lagalaxy.com/golf
Major League Soccer Stories from December 17, 2025
- Coachella Valley Invitational Announces 2026 Match Schedule - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sporting KC Holds Four Picks in MLS SuperDraft on Thursday - Sporting Kansas City
- Timbers Shedule Set for 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Portland Timbers
- Chicago Fire FC to Face LA Galaxy, Austin FC and Portland Timbers at 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Chicago Fire FC
- 2026 MLS SuperDraft Explained: Break Down the Rapids' Picks, Eligibility Rules & Tune-In Information - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy to Play at CVI on February 8 and February 11 - LA Galaxy
- LAFC to Take on New York City FC as Part of Coachella Valley Invitational - Los Angeles FC
- Coachella Valley Invitational Announces 2026 Match Schedule, Early Bird Pricing Available Now - St. Louis City SC
- Sporting KC Schedule Set for Coachella Valley Invitational - Sporting Kansas City
- FC Cincinnati Transfer Álvaro Barreal to Santos FC - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Prepares for Thursday's 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Real Salt Lake
- Red&Gold Football to Partner with S.D. Aucas of Ecuador - Los Angeles FC
- Houston Dynamo Football Club Welcome Houston Native Graham Wincott as Chief Marketing Officer - Houston Dynamo FC
- D.C. United Acquires Israeli International and MLS All-Star Tai Baribo from the Philadelphia Union - D.C. United
- Nashville SC Re-Signs Midfielder Bryan Acosta for the 2026 Season - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Defender Britton Fischer to MLS Contract - Minnesota United FC
- Red Bull New York Acquires Winger Cade Cowell on Loan from Chivas Guadalajara - New York Red Bulls
- Inter Miami CF Signs Luis Suárez to a New Contract - Inter Miami CF
- Major League Soccer Announces Eligible Player List for 2026 MLS SuperDraft - MLS
- New York City FC Names Robin Nicholls as Academy Director - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy to Play at CVI on February 8 and February 11
- LA Galaxy Acquire Two-Time MLS Best XI and Three-Time MLS All-Star Defender Jakob Glesnes from Philadephia Union
- LA Galaxy to Play San Miguelito in CCC on February 19 and February 25, Club to Participate in CVI
- La Galaxy to Face Sporting San Miguelito in Round One of Concacaf champions cup
- LA Galaxy Named 2025 Community Impact Club of the Year