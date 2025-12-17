Inter Miami CF Signs Luis Suárez to a New Contract

Published on December 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed legendary striker Luis Suárez to a new contract through the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

Suárez signs a new contract after recently concluding the historic 2025 season for what was his second year at the Club. The striker's vast experience and leadership were crucial as Inter Miami clinched its third and fourth titles by winning the Eastern Conference Championship and the MLS Cup presented by Audi, while also excelling on the international stage with a historic run to the Round of 16 at the revamped 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and reaching the semifinals of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Suárez made a total 50 appearances across all competitions in 2025, scoring 17 goals and dishing out 17 assists for a total 34 goal contributions.

The Salto, Uruguay native initially arrived at Inter Miami ahead of the 2024 campaign. Suárez was then a key member as Inter Miami had a record-breaking 2024 season, clinching its first Supporters' Shield title while securing the MLS single-season points record in the process. His efforts were crucial to the campaign as he led the team in goals with 25 across all competitions; Suárez's 20 regular season goals were also good for second-most among all players in MLS in 2024 (tied with teammate Lionel Messi). The talisman also added nine regular season assists, as well as a goal and an assist in the playoffs. He was an ever-present figure leading the team's attack, playing in 37 matches across all competitions in 2024, including 27 in regular season play.

In all, Suárez has tallied a notable 42 goals - the second most in Club history - and 30 assists in 87 appearances across all competitions for Inter Miami.

Prior to joining Inter Miami, Suárez compiled an extensive list of titles, including a coveted UEFA Champions League triumph, as well as one FIFA Club World Cup, five LaLiga, one Eredivisie, four Copa del Rey, one EFL Cup, one KNVB Cup, two Uruguayan Primera División, one Campeonato Gaúcho, one UEFA Super Cup, and two Supercopa de España titles. The striker also guided Uruguay to a prestigious Conmebol Copa América title in 2011 and retired as his nation 's leading scorer (69) and as the second most capped player with 161 appearances.

The prolific goal scorer has claimed dozens of personal accolades throughout his career. Notably, he has been the top scorer in a competition seven times: KNVB Cup (2009-10; eight goals), Eredivisie (2009-10; 35 goals), Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers (2013-14; 11 goals), English Premier League (2013-14; 31 goals), FIFA Club World Cup (2015; five goals), Copa del Rey (2015-16; five goals), and LaLiga (2015-16; 40 goals). His league goal marks in 2013-14 and 2015-16 earned him European Golden Shoe honors, while his total of 31 Premier League goals in 2013-14 was the competition's record tally for a season at the time.

Suárez has earned Dutch Footballer of the Year (2009-10), Copa América Best Player (2011), Premier League Player of the Season (2013-14), FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball (2015), Trofeo Alfredo di Stéfano (2020-21), and Bola de Ouro (2023) honors throughout his career. He has also been named to the FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11 once, FIFA World Cup All-Star Team once, UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season three times, PFA Team of the Year twice, LaLiga Team of the Season twice, Copa América Team of the Tournament once, Uruguayan Primera División's Team of the Season once, and Campeonato Gaúcho Team of the Season once.

