2026 MLS SuperDraft Explained: Break Down the Rapids' Picks, Eligibility Rules & Tune-In Information
Published on December 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
MLS SuperDraft 2026 takes place this Thursday, Dec. 18. MLS will be live tracking the event on MLSsoccer.com, and the Rapids will keep all fans of the Burgundy & Blue updated on social media as picks are made. The club will recap MLS SuperDraft on ColoradoRapids.com at the conclusion of the event.
The Rapids hold eight picks this year with four in the first round, two in the second round, and two in the third round.
Here is everything you need to know about the Rapids in this year's MLS SuperDraft.
Colorado Rapids' Picks
Round 1: No. 6 pick (via TOR)
Round 1: No. 10 pick
Round 1: No. 19 pick (via CLB)
Round 1: No. 26 pick (via PHI)
Round 2: No. 40 pick
Round 2: No. 56 pick (via PHI)
Round 3: No. 70 pick
Round 3: No. 86 pick (via PHI)
How did the Rapids acquire these picks?
The No. 6 overall pick was acquired from Toronto FC on in exchange for the approval to hire former members of the Rapids technical staff.
The No. 19 overall pick was acquired along with $200,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Columbus Crew in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.
The No. 26, 56, and 86 overall picks were acquired from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $350,000 in GAM. Colorado also acquired five additional picks from Philadelphia in the trade across the 2025 and 2027 drafts.
Eligibility Rules
College sophomores and juniors will be eligible to be selected, an eligibility rule first introduced in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. Additionally, any former college player who departed college with remaining eligibility since the conclusion of the college season approximately one year prior to the MLS SuperDraft in order to compete as a professional in a league domestically is eligible to be drafted. Domestic leagues include USL, NISA and CPL.
Eligible Players
Players who are collegiate sophomores and above
Generation adidas players
Any former college player who departed college with remaining eligibility since the conclusion of the college season approximately one (1) year prior to the MLS SuperDraft (i.e., since the conclusion of the 2023 college season) in order to compete as a professional in a league domestically (e.g., USL, NISA, CPL)
Any other players specifically made available by the league (such as pre-signed College seniors or pre-signed internationals).
Current Rapids players selected in the MLS SuperDraft
Keegan Rosenberry (No. 3 by Philadelphia Union in 2016)
Ian Murphy (No. 14 by FC Cincinnati in 2022)
Wayne Frederick (No. 2 by Colorado Rapids in 2023)
Kimani Stewart-Baynes (No. 4 by Colorado Rapids in 2023)
Alex Harris (No. 4 by Colorado Rapids in 2024)
How the MLS SuperDraft Works
The MLS SuperDraft will consist of three rounds total, with 10-minute breaks in between rounds. Each team has four minutes to make their selection with the option to take a three-minute timeout before making their selection. If a club fails to make a selection within the designated time, they are required to wait until the next selection is made and have their selection in hand by the time the following club's selection is made. Should a team pass on its selection, it forfeits the chance to make any further selections for the remainder of the MLS SuperDraft.
