Houston Dynamo Football Club Welcome Houston Native Graham Wincott as Chief Marketing Officer

Published on December 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo Football Club today announced that sports industry veteran and Houston native Graham Wincott has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer, making him the second front-office executive hired this year.

Wincott joins HDFC's executive leadership team alongside Chief Revenue Officer Nicolò Zini and Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Scott and reports to President of Business Operations Jessica O'Neill. Together, they are focused on elevating the Houston Dash, Houston Dynamo and Shell Energy Stadium and maximizing the organization's growth opportunity following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As a passionate and experienced sports business executive with extensive global marketing expertise, Wincott brings a proven record of leading impactful campaigns and storytelling initiatives for Player 15 Group (Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Mortgage Matchup Center) and Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (Denver Nuggets, Colorado Rapids, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Mammoth and Pepsi Center).

"We are thrilled to welcome Graham and his family back to his hometown at this pivotal time for our organization. With Graham's experience and leadership, we will continue to amplify our brands by deepening our fan engagement efforts to foster deeper and more meaningful connection," said O'Neill. "His unique background in diverse markets and familiarity with our global city will help us elevate our storytelling and brand visibility before, during and after the FIFA World Cup in 2026."

In Houston, Wincott will oversee communications, social media, creative content, digital marketing, advertising, retail and fan engagement for the Dynamo, Dash and Shell Energy Stadium.

"The opportunity to join an organization with such a rich history at this moment in time is incredibly exciting," said Wincott. "The city of Houston is a melting pot of culture and diversity and, more importantly, has a community where professional soccer means so much. The Club has the vision and potential to resonate not only with Houstonians like myself, but with people around the world, and I am thrilled to get to work positioning our brand in the best possible way, both on and off the field, as we set our sights on the world's biggest sporting event in 2026."

The Houston native joins the Club after seven years with the Phoenix Suns, where he led the club's marketing efforts as Vice President of Brand Marketing for the Suns, Mercury and Mortgage Matchup Center. While in Phoenix, Wincott navigated numerous milestones for the organization, including the Suns' first-ever number one draft pick, brand repositioning efforts, unveilings of City Edition uniforms and jersey retirements for team legends. He also supported deep postseason runs, including the NBA Finals in 2021 and the WNBA Finals in 2021 and 2025.

Notably, Wincott led the unveiling of the Suns' ORIGNATIV campaign with the 2022-23 City Edition uniforms, honoring the cultures, traditions and native languages of the 22 Tribal Nations of Arizona, the original residents who built the state that they call home.

Wincott kicked off his career as an intern in arena football with the Colorado Crush before securing a full-time role as a Season and Group Ticket Sales Representative for the Colorado Rapids, and later as a Marketing Coordinator with the Denver Nuggets.

Wincott graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder and was a student-athlete at Memorial High School in Houston. This international search was led by Elevate Talent.







