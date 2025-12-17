Red Bull New York Acquires Winger Cade Cowell on Loan from Chivas Guadalajara

HARRISON, N.J. - Red Bull New York have acquired winger Cade Cowell on loan from Chivas Guadalajara. Cowell will be on a year-long loan with a permanent transfer option at the end of the loan, the club announced today. New York sends $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) to San Jose Earthquakes for Cowell's Discovery Priority.

"We are very excited to add Cade to our roster, he is a quick, skillful attacking player that will be an important part of our frontline next season," said Head of Sport Julian de Guzman. "He has had proven success in MLS, and we are looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish with us."

Cowell, 22, has spent the previous two years with Chivas Guadalajara, where he made 69 appearances and recorded 12 goals and five assists. He scored his first career goal for Chivas in a 3-1 win over Forge FC in the first round of the 2023-24 CONCACAF Champions Cup. Cowell scored three career CONCACAF Champions Cup goals for Chivas, including the opening goal against rivals Club America in a 3-2 win in the Round of 16 of the 2023-24 CONCACAF Champions Cup, he also added two assists in the competition.

Prior to Chivas, Cowell played for the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS, where he was on a contract as a homegrown. Cowell made 104 career MLS appearances for the Earthquakes, where he recorded 10 goals and 15 assists. The forward still holds multiple records for San Jose as their youngest player to make his MLS debut, youngest player to make an MLS start, and the youngest player to score an MLS goal, which he set when he scored his first career MLS goal on August 29, 2020, against Los Angeles Galaxy. He was named to the 2021 MLS All-Star roster and is still the youngest player to reach 100 MLS appearances in league history.

"Cade [Cowell] is an experienced young player who's already proven he can compete at a high level," said Head Coach Michael Bradley. "His talent and work rate will add real value to our group and we are looking forward to having the opportunity to work with him."

The Ceres, California native was named to MLS 22 Under 22 list for three-straight seasons, including being named to the Top 10 in 2021 and 2023. He was a member of San Jose Earthquakes Academy and also played for Ballistic United, where during the 2017-18 U.S. Soccer Development Academy season, he led the nation with 34 goals in 32 appearances.

Cowell has represented the United States on the international stage, where he has made 11 career senior appearances. He made his debut for the USMNT on December 18, 2021, in an 1-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in an international friendly. He recorded his first career international goal and assist in a 6-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in a CONCACAF Gold Cup match on July 3, 2023. The forward has also represented the United States on the youth national team level, where he was a member of the 2021-22 CONCACAF U-20 Championship team.

