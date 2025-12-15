Red Bull New York Names Princeton, N.J. Native and USMNT Legend Michael Bradley as Head Coach

Published on December 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - Red Bull New York have named Princeton, N.J. native and USMNT legend Michael Bradley as their next Head Coach, the club announced today.

Bradley becomes the second permanent Head Coach in franchise history to have played for the club, after beginning his professional career with New York in 2004.

"Michael [Bradley] had an exceptional playing career and has demonstrated a bright future in coaching especially after leading our Red Bull New York II to the MLS NEXT Pro Cup this past season," said Head of Sport Julian de Guzman.

Bradley, 38, joins Red Bull New York after spending last season with RBNY II. Bradley led them to the club's first MLS NEXT Pro Cup title in his first season.

"He leads with calm confidence and has great way of connecting with people. We are excited for Michael to bring his philosophy to our first team and continue to lead our club towards success," de Guzman said.

He posted an 11-4-4 mark this past season, including a 3-0-1 mark in the postseason. RBNY II scored 15 goals in four matches during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro playoffs, which was the most by a single team in an MLS NEXT Pro postseason. Since he joined the club, RBNY II scored 50 goals in 19 matches across all competitions. Bradley also posted an 8-1-3 mark across all competitions at home with RBNY II this season.

"I am excited for the opportunity to be Head Coach of the club that I started my professional career with and also in the state that I call home," said Head Coach Michael Bradley.

Prior to joining Red Bull New York, Bradley joined the Canada Men's National Team as an assistant coach for their Canadian Shield Tournament in June. He began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Norwegian side, Stabæk, on his father Bob Bradley's coaching staff. During his time in Norway, the club posted a 16-12-10 mark.

"I'm looking forward to getting to work alongside everyone here and do my part to help this club achieve the success our fans deserve," Bradley said.

Bradley played professionally for 20 seasons, beginning his career with the MetroStars, after being selected 36th overall in the 2004 MLS SuperDraft at 16 years old. At the time, he was the youngest signing in club history. The midfielder would make a big move in 2005, signing with Eredivisie side SC Heerenveen. In three seasons, he made 70 appearances tallying 19 goals and nine assists with the club. He then had stints at Borussia Monchengladbach, Aston Villa, Cievo, and A.S. Roma.

Bradley then returned to MLS on January 13, 2014, when he signed with Toronto FC. In his 10 seasons with the club, he made 308 career appearances for the club, and won four Canadian Cups, the 2017 MLS Cup, and 2017 Supporters Shield winner.

The Princeton, N.J. native made 151 appearances for the United States Men's National Team, which is the third-most appearances by a player in USMNT history. He recorded 17 goals and 11 assists for his country and made his debut for the United States on May 26, 2006, against Venezuela.

Bradley captained the United States for 44 matches and led the squad to a fourth-place finish in the 2016 Copa America Centenario. He made eight FIFA World Cup appearances, most notably four appearances during the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where he scored the game-tying goal in a 2-2 draw against Slovenia. He won two CONCACAF Gold Cups with the United States in 2007 and 2017. Bradley also was named to the CONCACAF Gold Cup Best XI in 2017 and 2019.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.