Exclusive MLS Cup Championship Merch Available Now at All Inter Miami CF Retail Store Locations

Published on December 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

The holidays are approaching fast - purchase your exclusive MLS Cup Champions merch today for the perfect gift this holiday season!

As your 2025 MLS Cup Champions, Inter Miami is now offering exclusive championship merch and product offerings just in time for the holiday season! Swing by the Inter Miami CF Team Store at Chase Stadium or the Inter Miami CF Team Store at Miami International Airport for the following new offers.

Championship Stars

Inter Miami fans can now purchase the traditional Inter Miami CF First Team Euforia kit pink home jersey or Fortitude kit black away jersey, adorned with a silver star placed atop the Inter Miami CF logo to signify the first MLS Cup won by Inter Miami CF in Club history.

MLS Cup Final Matchup Decals

Want to be a part of the team? Now's your chance to look the part! With the purchase of an Inter Miami Euforia kit pink home jersey or a Fortitude kit black away jersey at a designated team store location, fans can now request to add an MLS Cup Final matchup decal to the front of the jersey detailing the date, the teams and the title of the match. Wear our Club history with pride and get yours today!

Champions 2025 Back of Jersey Name & Number Set

Fans who purchase the traditional Inter Miami CF First Team Euforia kit pink home jersey or Fortitude kit black away jersey can now purchase them with "Champions 25" printed across the back. We are the MLS Cup Champions - show the world with an elevated twist to our classic Club apparel!

Championship Tees

Two MLS Cup championship tees in the colors black and grey are available now! Grab the grey with a pink image of the MLS Cup front and center coupled with Inter Miami's iconic logo and the title of 2025 MLS Cup Champions. Feeling a sleek black look? Go for the black tee with the Champions title and our Inter Miami herons sitting atop the MLS Cup. Those walking behind you won't be able to miss the high definition picture of the MLS Cup surrounded by Inter Miami's iconic pink. Either way you go, you can't go wrong with these everyday staples!

Other Exclusive Gear

Additional exclusive championship gear options will also be available in stores with items such as hats, scarves, shirts, accessories and more! Swing by a designated Inter Miami CF Team Store and browse these exclusive options today!

See below for pre-tax cost details:

Championship Star: $30

MLS Cup Final Matchup Decal: $30

Champions 25 Print: $30

Bundle all three for $75

Team Store Hours: Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. ET - 5 p.m. ET







