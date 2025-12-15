RELEASE: Brenner's Loan with FC Cincinnati Expires

Published on December 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CINCINNATI - Brenner's loan with FC Cincinnati has expired and he will return to Italian Serie A club Udinese, FC Cincinnati announced today.

Brenner, acquired at the MLS Secondary Transfer Window in August through the end of the 2025 season, scored six goals in 10 games in his second stint with the club.

The Brazilian striker scored four regular season goals for the club as he started each of the final six matches for FC Cincinnati. In Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs, Brenner's heroics sealed a 2-1 win for FCC over the Columbus Crew in the decisive Game 3. Brenner equalized for Cincinnati in the 67th minute and then sent FCC ahead for good in the 86th minute with a game-winning goal, notching his eighth career multi-goal game for FCC.

Brenner's 33 all-time goals in all competitions for FC Cincinnati rank third-most in club history.

FC Cincinnati are deeply grateful for Brenner's dedication to the club and his contributions this season, and the club wishes him all the best as he continues his career from Udinese.







