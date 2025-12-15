Sounders FC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Stefan Frei

Published on December 15, 2025

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has re-signed goalkeeper Stefan Frei to a new contract through June of 2027. The club's all-time leader in career appearances across all competitions, Frei has led Seattle to six major trophies and 11 playoff appearances since joining the Rave Green in 2014. The 2016 MLS Cup MVP, 2017 MLS All-Star and 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup Player of the Tournament ranks in the top three all-time among all goalkeepers in nearly every statistical category. One of the most decorated goalkeepers in league history, Frei is the only player to have ever won MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Canadian Championship, Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup.

"We're very pleased to have Stef sign a new contract with the club," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "He is a Sounders legend who has been at the heart of some of the biggest moments in our history and he continues to set the standard with his leadership and professionalism. Stef understands what it means to wear this badge and he brings a presence that lifts the entire group. We're proud to keep him in Seattle and look forward to what he'll continue to bring to the team."

Frei, 39, originally joined the club via trade from Toronto FC prior to the 2014 season and has gone on to become one of the most iconic players to ever wear Rave Green, holding franchise records in every goalkeeping category. He has helped the club win six major trophies (2014 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, 2014 Supporters' Shield, 2016 and 2019 MLS Cups, 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup and 2025 Leagues Cup), including Seattle's first MLS Cup in 2016 where he recorded arguably the greatest save in team history in extra time of the Final, winning MLS Cup MVP. The 2017 and 2018 Goalkeeper of the Year finalist was between the posts for the entire 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup run that saw Sounders FC become the first MLS team to win the tournament. He received the Golden Ball and Golden Glove award for his efforts, as well as was named to the tournament's Best XI.

"I'm ecstatic to have Stef back with us," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "He's had a massive impact on this team for a long time, and he remains a steadying force in our locker room. Stef has already put together a hugely successful career with this club and having him continue that journey here means a lot to all of us. His experience, his presence and the way he carries himself set the tone for our group every day. We're grateful to have him back."

Frei is coming off of a 2025 campaign in which he started all 26 of his MLS regular-season appearances (35 in all competitions), registering a 1.19 goals against average and eight shutouts. The goalkeeper's 422 all-competition starts and appearances are the most in Sounders history across all eras dating back to 1974. His 39 postseason matches are tied for fifth in MLS history among all players and he is one of seven players in league history to record at least 400 all-competition appearances with one club. His 124 regular-season shutouts and 184 wins are second among all goalkeepers in league history, while his 1,346 saves rank third. With 1,028 regular-season saves for Seattle, Frei is the only goalkeeper in MLS history to make over 1,000 saves for one club.

"I'm grateful to re-sign with the Sounders," said Frei. "This club, this city and the fans mean so much to me. My family and I are incredibly excited to stay in Seattle and continue this incredible journey together. The work continues. Go Sounders!"

Frei also took home his sixth Sounders FC Humanitarian of the Year award in 2025 for his continuing work with Seattle Children's Hospital and its Kick Childhood Cancer nonprofit. Since beginning his work in 2017, he has been a driving force behind Scarves Fighting Cancer, which has now surpassed half a million dollars raised for pediatric cancer research at Seattle Children's Hospital. Frei has poured his time, creativity and humility into the cause, using his passion for art to design limited-edition scarves, prints and collaborations that have sold out season after season. Beyond fundraising, Frei has cultivated meaningful relationships year after year with children and families facing the unimaginable. Harnessing his platform and the power of the Sounders community, Frei's character shines through in every effort as he inspires hope and fuels research in the fight against childhood cancer.

Sounders FC finished fifth in the Western Conference with 55 points (15-9-10) in 2025, qualifying for the postseason for the 16th time in 17 seasons. In all competitions, the Rave Green played a club-record 50 matches with a 23-13-14 record, also competing in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and Leagues Cup 2025, winning the latter for the ninth major trophy since joining MLS in 2009. The club now heads into the offseason, with its sights set on the 2026 MLS campaign, which kicks off on Sunday, February 22 against the Colorado Rapids (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1).

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC signs goalkeeper Stefan Frei to a contract through June of 2027 on December 15, 2025.

Full Name: Stefan Frei

Pronunciation: Stef-in FRY

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-3

Weight: 200

Hometown: Widnau, Switzerland

Date of Birth: April 20, 1986 in Altstätten, Switzerland

Nationality: Switzerland / United States

Acquired: Signed to new contract on December 15, 2025







