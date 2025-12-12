Sounders FC 2026 Single-Match Tickets Now Available

Published on December 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC today announced that single-match tickets are now available for the club's 17 Major League Soccer home matches during the 2026 season. Tickets are available exclusively online through SoundersFC.com/Tickets, by calling 877-657-4625, or emailing Sales@SoundersFC.com.

Major League Soccer announced last month the full 2026 regular season schedule, beginning on February 22 and ending on November 7. Like previous seasons, Sounders FC will play all 17 of its 2026 regular-season home games on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field, beginning with a season-opening matchup against the Colorado Rapids on February 22. Seattle's 2026 home slate includes Cascadia Cup matchups against Portland Timbers on July 16 - the first match back from the World Cup break - and Vancouver Whitecaps FC on August 16. The Rave Green welcome Eastern Conference sides Chicago Fire on August 29, Red Bull New York on September 5 and CF Montréal on October 17. The season concludes at home with a Decision Day clash with LAFC on November 7.

Sounders FC is also offering three new unique Six-Match Partial Packs starting at just $299. Each Six-Match Pack intentionally features a different mix of rivalries, marquee opponents, special moments and unique matchday experiences. The Rave Green Pack is built around high-energy, high-stakes matchups and includes the July 16 contest with Portland, while the Heritage Aqua Pack is rooted in milestones, meaning, season-defining moments and includes the Decision Day fixture vs. LAFC on November 7. The Pacific Blue Pack is designed for Summer energy, unique opponents, family-friendly kickoff times and features a summer evening Cascadia clash with Vancouver on August 16. Fans can also lock in a great price on tickets to the home opener vs. Colorado on February 22 and secure a special edition Sounders FC hat for just $50.

As FIFA World Cup 2026 comes to Seattle next summer, fans can visit FIFA.com/tickets today to enter the lottery for a chance to attend the biggest sporting event on the planet. For the best chance to secure a seat at Lumen Field, premium-seating options are also available for purchase starting as low as $1,575, featuring enhanced hospitality offerings with all-inclusive (food and beverage) tickets for Seattle matches. These packages include extraordinary seats, exclusive entertainment, exceptional service and elevated food and beverage inspired by Seattle - plus options like special guest appearances and immersive experiences. Those who are interested in the all-inclusive deal can contact Premium@SoundersFC.com for more information.

Sounders FC finished fifth in the Western Conference with 55 points (15-9-10) in 2025, qualifying for the postseason for the 16th time in 17 seasons. In all competitions, the Rave Green played a club-record 50 matches with a 23-13-14 record, also competing in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and Leagues Cup 2025, winning the latter for the ninth major trophy since joining MLS in 2009. The club now heads into the offseason, with its sights set on the 2026 MLS campaign, which kicks off on Sunday, February 22 against the Colorado Rapids (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1).







Major League Soccer Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.