United States to Play Senegal in Charlotte Friendly at Bank of America Stadium

Published on December 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The United States Soccer Federation (USSF) today announced Senegal as the opponent for the United States Men's National Team friendly in Charlotte. The Allstate Continental Clásico will take place on Sunday, May 31, at 3:30 p.m. (TBS, HBO Max, Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock).

Charlotte FC and USMNT defender Tim Ream spoke earlier this morning to media about the Charlotte friendly, the 2026 World Cup, and Charlotte FC. A full recording can be found here: link (quotes about Charlotte friendly at approx 11:30)

This match will serve as the first meeting between the two nationals. Senegal is currently ranked 19th in the Coca-Cola FIFA Men's World Rankings, and were drawn into Group I for the World Cup with France, Norway and the winner of FIFA Playoff 2. Former Liverpool star Sadio Mané is the most capped player and top scorer in Senegal history.

The USMNT visit is one of two major exhibition soccer matches scheduled for Bank of America Stadium in 2026, adding to the previously announced MLS All-Star Game. This will be the first match following the announcement of the USMNT World Cup roster. The U.S. was drawn into Group D with Australia, Paraguay and the UEFA Playoff Path C winner.

"We are so happy to have such a great team in Senegal as our fourth opponent in the matches leading up into the tournament," USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino said. "In the year leading up to the World Cup, we will have played at least one team from five different confederations which is incredibly valuable for our preparations. We are looking forward to an amazing crowd in Charlotte."

This will mark the second time the United States Men's National Team has played in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium. The U.S. defeated Trinidad and Tobago during the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

North Carolina has hosted multiple United States matches in the past, both on the men's and women's side. Prior to the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, the U.S. Women's National team defeated South Korea following their World Cup triumph in 2019 in Charlotte. That match featured the largest USWNT crowd ever in North Carolina.

The state has been the site for eight matches in USMNT history. High Point has been the city with the most played matches (3) while Cary has hosted two during the MLS-era.

