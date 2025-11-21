Charlotte FC Announces End of Season Roster Decisions

Published on November 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte, NC - Charlotte FC today announced end-of-season roster decisions ahead of the 2026 Major League Soccer season.

The Club has exercised the options of three players: Drake Callender, Djibril Diani, Tyger Smalls.

The options of three players have been declined: Jahlane Forbes, Nick Scardina, Bill Tuiloma.

Wilfried Zaha and Pep Biel both triggered performance-based options during the 2025 season. Zaha's loan has extended to June 30, 2026 while Biel will join Charlotte FC on a permanent transfer at the conclusion of his loan.

Adilson Malanda, who was transferred to Middlesborough FC in the summer and loaned back to Charlotte FC, will return to his parent Club. Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty's loan did not include an option, and he will return to CF Montreal.

Both David Bingham and Eryk Williamson are Out of Contract and eligible for free agency.

Brandon Cambridge and the Club are in ongoing discussions about his future. Charlotte FC retains an option on the forward for the 2026 season.

Everyone at the Club would like to thank all departing players for their contributions to Charlotte FC.

The following players are under contract for the 2026 MLS Season:

Goalkeepers (4): Drake Callender, Nick Holliday, Kristijan Kahlina, Chituru Odunze

Defenders (6): Nathan Byrne, Jack Neeley, Andrew Privett, Tim Ream, Mikah Thomas, Harry Toffolo

Midfielders (7): Pep Biel, Brandt Bronico, Baye Coulibaly, Djibril Diani, Nikola Petkovic, Brian Romero, Ashley Westwood

Forwards (7): Nimfasha Berchimas, Liel Abada, Archie Goodwin, Tyger Smalls, Idan Toklomati, Kerwin Vargas, Wilfried Zaha







Major League Soccer Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.