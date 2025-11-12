Charlotte FC Midfielder Brandt Bronico Signs New Contract

CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has signed midfielder Brandt Bronico to a new two-year contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. Bronico is the team's longest tenured player, having been acquired via trade from Chicago Fire FC on December 18, 2020.

"Brandt has embodied what it means to be a player here within our organization, both on and off the field," said Charlotte FC General Manager Zoran Krneta. "His work ethic, versatility and durability have been a big part to our team since he arrived. Keeping a veteran like Brandt on our roster was something we knew we needed to keep from a locker room presence and continue being a key piece of our Charlotte community."

Bronico, 30, has been a steady presence for Charlotte FC since he moved to the Queen City from the Windy City. The University of North Carolina at Charlotte graduate has played 122 of 136 MLS regular season matches for the Crown, and has started in 109. He is currently the club's all-time leader in MLS regular season assists with 17.

In 2025, his eighth year in the league, Bronico had one of his best seasons to date, tallying a career-high two goals along with four assists in 2,339 minutes played (28 starts and 31 games played). He tallied six goal contributions in a season for the third time in his career, and second in Charlotte colors.

Bronico is one of five Charlotte FC players (Nathan Byrne, Kristijan Kahlina, Kerwin Vargas, Adilson Malanda) to have been a part of the inaugural 2022 MLS season who contributed to the squad in 2025. Charlotte FC is one of eight expansion teams since 2005 with five players or more who played in the first four seasons of the club's existence.







