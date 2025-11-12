Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride Partner with the Ruckus to Host Community Food Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride are proud to announce a partnership with The Ruckus, one of the Club's recognized Supporters' Groups, to host a community food collection drive aimed at fighting food insecurity in Central Florida.

Beginning this week, fans and community members are encouraged to donate shelf-stable and nonperishable food items at two convenient locations: the Gate D lobby at Inter&Co Stadium and the Club's front office. Donations will be accepted during the following times: Weds., Nov. 12 through Weds., Nov. 26, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET daily.

This initiative coincides with The Ruckus' own collection efforts and complements Orlando City's annual Thanksgiving Turkey Distribution presented by Publix. Together, these efforts will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank and help ensure that families in need have access to essential food items during the holiday season.

"Food insecurity is a pressing issue for many in our community, especially as we approach Thanksgiving," said Kaia Forgét, Vice President of Community Impact for Orlando City and Orlando Pride. "We're proud to work alongside The Ruckus to make a lasting impact and be a good neighbor to those who need it most."

Those wishing to participate are encouraged to bring donations and join Orlando City, Orlando Pride and The Ruckus in giving back to the Central Florida community.







