Houston Dynamo FC Announce Multiyear Ticketing Partnership with Tixr to Improve Fan Experience at Shell Energy Stadium

Published on November 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC today announced an exciting new partnership with Tixr, a global technology leader redefining live event ticketing and fan commerce. The collaboration will power an improved, all-in-one ticketing and event experience for every moment at Shell Energy Stadium - giving fans a better, easier and more immersive way to experience Houston soccer and other live events.

At the heart of the partnership is a new Houston Dynamo FC app, set to debut in 2025, featuring personalized fan engagement and seamless ticketing integration powered by Tixr's modern platform. From accessing exclusive content, managing premium experiences and entering the stadium, everything will be just a tap away.

"Our focus is firmly on creating the best fan experience for all guests - and that means making it easier, faster and more exciting to be part of Houston Dynamo and Dash soccer," said Jessica O'Neill, President of Business Operations for Houston Dynamo FC. "With this partnership, fans can expect a more connected and personalized experience - one that extends from the moment they buy a ticket to the second they step into Shell Energy Stadium. As we look toward 2026 and beyond, this announcement fuels our momentum in transforming what it means to experience soccer in Houston."

Through a single, integrated Tixr system, fans will be able to buy, manage and customize their experience - from match tickets and premium experiences to parking, youth camps, merchandise and seat upgrades. The new Tixr Wallet will make it easy for supporters to transfer tickets, upgrade seats or return eligible tickets for credit, while cutting-edge scanning and security integrations at Shell Energy Stadium will make entering events faster and more seamless than ever before.

Season tickets for the 2026 Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash seasons are on sale now and current season ticket members are strongly encouraged to create a Tixr account immediately - utilizing the same email address currently on-file - to verify and update their credit card information and remain on their current payment plans. Doing so ensures uninterrupted access to their seats for a smooth transition to the new system ahead of early access events launching in December. That can be done HERE.

Tickets and packages are also on sale now for two new experiences:

Diesel's Kids Club - available in time for the holidays, Diesel's new program is designed for fans ages 2-12. Membership is $30 and includes a Kids Club Kit, exclusive experiences and surprises throughout the year.

Houston Soccer Celebration Kickoff, presented by MD Anderson - the first major free event in Houston following the 2026 World Cup Draw, giving fans a chance to make history at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 12:00-3:00 p.m. CT with exclusive field access and family-friendly programming.

2026 Group Ticket Deposits - fans can secure a spot for their group during the 2026 season by placing a deposit now.

"We continue to make bold moves in professional sports, and we welcome Houston to the Tixr family as our second MLS partner," said Robert Davari, CEO of Tixr. "Houston Dynamo FC is proof that forward-thinking clubs are ready to evolve the ticketing experience. With a new Tixr-built app, AI-driven marketing tools and modern revenue strategies, we're helping teams reimagine how they connect with fans and grow their business."

The partnership extends to other events hosted at Shell Energy Stadium, ensuring a consistent, fan-first experience across Houston's sports, music and entertainment calendar.

Fans can visit HoustonDynamoFC.com/Tickets to renew or purchase 2026 season tickets, update their payment information and explore new experiences powered by Tixr.







