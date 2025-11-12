Olger Escobar Called up by Guatemala

CF Montréal midfielder Olger Escobar has been called up to the Guatemala national team ahead of the upcoming international break, from November 10-18.

Los Chapines will play two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches during the international break. Guatemala will host Panama on Nov. 13 and Suriname on Nov. 18.

Escobar's last call-up dates back to the October international window for two World Cup qualifying matches. Guatemala played a 1-1 draw to Suriname on Oct. 10 and a 1-0 victory over El Salvador on Oct. 15.







